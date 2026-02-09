The Seattle Seahawks pretty much cruised through the Super Bowl, defeating the New England Patriots 29-13. It was a game where defense mattered, but the Seahawks were able to pull away after making some plays on offense to extend the lead. As far as the Patriots, Drake Maye and the offense couldn't get anything going, and it was a struggle for them all night.

After the game, Sam Darnold knew it was an unbelievable moment that he was taking it, but he had to give props to his defense for setting the tone.

“So proud of our guys,” Darnold said. “Our defense, I can't say enough great things about our defense and special teams. I know we won the Super Bowl, but we could've been a little better on offense, but I don't care about that right now.”

He echoed those same sentiments in the locker room and knew that they could've been better on offense in the game.

“I am a perfectionist,” Darnold said via ESPN's Kalyn Kahler. “I feel like I missed a few throws tonight. I feel like I could have been a lot better and we could have scored a lot more points, to be frank.”

The defense was almost perfect, as they finished with six sacks and two interceptions, with one of them being returned for a touchdown.

As for the Seahawks' offense, they found themselves in the red zone several times, but couldn't punch it in for a touchdown until the fourth quarter. Besides that, all of their points came from field goals.

Nonetheless, the saying has always been offense wins games, but defense wins championships, and that was the perfect way to describe what happened with the Seahawks. Darnold shouldn't hold his head because he's a big reason that they made it all the way to the Super Bowl in the first place.