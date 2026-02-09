The Seattle Seahawks celebrated their second Super Bowl title with a 29-13 win versus the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Sunday night. It was Seattle's “Dark Side” defense that made life difficult for New England quarterback Drake Maye, helping the Seahawks come out on top.

After the game, linebacker Uchenna Nwosu revealed the team's straightforward but effective strategy orchestrated by head coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Klint Kubiak: pressure Maye and disrupt the Patriots' offense at every opportunity.

“The plan was to get to Maye, disrupt him,” Nwosu said. “We knew that he’s their whole team. He's an MVP runner-up, could have been MVP. So, we know if we affect him, their whole game plan will be nothing.”

The strategy paid off. Maye entered the postseason after absorbing 47 sacks in the 2025 regular season and had already taken 15 more in three playoff games. Against Seattle, he was sacked six times, repeatedly forced out of rhythm, and intercepted three times, including a 45‑yard touchdown off an interception by Nwosu late in the game. The sequence began in the third quarter when defensive end Derick Hall forced a strip-sack, and Nwosu and Julian Love took full advantage of back-to-back turnovers in the fourth.

Article Continues Below

Maye finished 27-of-43 passing for 295 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, also running five times for 37 yards. Patriots receivers Mack Hollins and Rhamondre Stevenson contributed with 78 and 40 receiving yards, respectively, including one touchdown each. But the Seahawks' suffocating defense allowed only 51 total yards in the first half, holding New England scoreless through three quarters and forcing five consecutive punts.

Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold completed 19-of-38 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown, avoiding turnovers entirely throughout the postseason. That was a far cry from their regular season, when the Seahawks lost the ball 28 times, including 14 picks by Darnold. Running back Kenneth Walker III, the Super Bowl MVP, led the offensive charge, rushing 27 times for 135 yards, with tight end AJ Barner catching four passes for 54 yards and the only offensive touchdown. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp added six receptions for 61 yards, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba had just four catches for 27 yards as he dealt with injuries.

The pick-six by Nwosu extended the lead to 28-7 with 4:27 minutes left in the fourth quarter, with kicker Jason Myers adding the extra point to make it 29-13.