The music was blaring inside the Seahawks’ locker room at Lumen Field, the NFC champions gear was already on, and the reality of the moment was finally starting to sink in for Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

After Seattle’s dramatic 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, the star wide receiver summed it up simply. Smith-Njigba repeated and echoed the emotions in the locker room, the same sentiment, while soaking in the moment, as the Seahawks celebrated their biggest win of the season and secured the Super Bowl berth.

“It’s a dream come true, honestly,” said Smith-Njigba. “Just all the work that we put in during the offseason and the summer, throughout this season, all the people, the doubters, the naysayers — it feels awesome to have a group, to have a collective that, like I said, just plays for the guy next to him. I’m honored to be a part of that.”

The performance that sent Seattle to the Super Bowl was worthy of the occasion. With everything on the line, Smith-Njigba delivered the biggest game of his NFL career, hauling in 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown. Eight of those catches moved the chains, repeatedly punishing a Rams defense that knew exactly where the ball was going and still couldn’t stop it.

Smith-Njigba showcased every element that has defined his breakout 2025 season. He made contested grabs while absorbing heavy contact, including a punishing hit from Rams safety Kam Curl that didn’t even jar the ball loose.

He flashed elite route-running, lining up all over the formation and creating separation at every level of the field. His one-handed catch and a 42-yard reception were tone-setters, while his end-zone score late in the first half gave Seattle a lead it would never surrender.

The night capped a dominant season for Smith-Njigba, who finished the year with 1,793 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, with a Super Bowl looming. Though he was quiet in Seattle’s divisional-round win over San Francisco 49ers, this was the reminder of just how central he is to the Seahawks’ offense when the stage is biggest.

After a very long journey through high school and then college football, Smith-Njigba has now added another signature performance to his resume. The next stage is the biggest of all. With the Super Bowl against the ruthless New England Patriots ahead, Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks will turn the page from celebration to preparation, chasing the ultimate prize in what has already been a season to remember.