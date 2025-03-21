The Seattle Seahawks have already made plenty of important moves this offseason. Seattle traded away both Geno Smith and DK Metcalf. They also signed Sam Darnold to a lucrative three-year deal to replace Smith. Now the Seahawks swiped up a core special teamer who could play some snaps on defense.

The Seahawks had signed former Browns safety D'Anthony Bell to a one-year deal, per Jordan Schultz. He is primarily a special teams player who could see an expanded role in Seattle.

Bell has played in all but one game for the Browns dating back to 2022.

Bell is a special teams ace who drew interest from multiple NFL teams. It seems he decided to head to Seattle because of the opportunity to get on the field in three-safety sets for the Seahawks.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is known for his unique defensive scheme. Heavy usage of three-safety sets is one of the hallmarks of Macdonald's defense.

The Seahawks currently have Julian Love and Coby Bryant as their starting safety duo. They parted ways with Rayshawn Jenkins earlier this offseason.

Seahawks among teams named ‘sleeper' to select QB early in 2025 NFL Draft

The Seahawks are one of a few teams rumored to shock the NFL during the 2025 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Matt Miller named a number of teams who he believes could be ‘sleepers' to select a quarterback early in the draft. Miller named the Seahawks as one of those teams.

Miller presented an argument for why the Sam Darnold signing does not preclude Seattle from adding a quarterback this April.

“The Sam Darnold redemption story is great,” Miller wrote on Friday. “But there's a chance he doesn't maintain the level of success he had in 2024 now that he doesn't have Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell calling the plays and a great receiver duo supporting him. And given the short term of his contract (three years) and large payout in Year one, the Seahawks could still look to add at the position.”

Miller also named the Rams and Saints as other teams that could be interested in a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks may be the most likely of all three teams to trade up for a quarterback. They have a full war chest of picks after trading away Geno Smith and DK Metcalf. Seattle currently holds the 18th overall pick.

It will be interesting to see which quarterbacks the Seahawks sniff around the rest of the pre-draft process.