The Seattle Seahawks have entirely changed their wide receiver room this offseason. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is now the new No. 1 option after the front office traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers and released Tyler Lockett from the roster. On Wednesday, Seattle signed a veteran wideout to the team.

30 year old wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is joining the Seahawks on a one-year contract, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Valdes-Scantling can make up to $5.5 million on the deal.

“Veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing with the Seahawks on a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million, per sources. Deal negotiated by Harold C. Lewis, Ezra Thompson, and Chad Berger of NSA Football.”

Valdes-Scantling joins the Seahawks after playing for both the Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints last season. The veteran wideout is in line to serve as Seattle's No. 2 option behind Smith-Njigba, pending what the front office does in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The veteran wide receiver finished the 2024 campaign with 19 receptions, 411 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. Before playing for the Bills and Saints, Valdes-Scantling played for the Green Bay Packers for four seasons and the Kansas City Chiefs for two. His time with the Chiefs led him to win two Super Bowl rings.

Other wide receivers on the depth chart include Jake Bobo, Dareke Young, and John Rhys Plumlee. Seattle owns the No. 18 pick overall in the upcoming draft after missing out on the playoffs. The Seahawks may elect to prioritize adding a wideout to beef up the passing game with Sam Darnold now under center at quarterback.

As for DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, the two will continue their careers with new teams. Metcalf is now with the Steelers, which is a team that has been searching for an upgrade at the wide receiver position in recent years. Meanwhile, Lockett has yet to sign with a new franchise.