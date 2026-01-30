As the Seattle Seahawks will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, the team will reportedly face new ownership when it comes to the next season and beyond. While Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and the rest of the team focus on bringing a championship back to the franchise, a sale after the Super Bowl appears inevitable, which could set a new NFL record.

According to Seth Wickersham and Brady Henderson, Seattle “will go up for sale” after the Super Bowl, which had always been in the cards after the death of former owner Paul Allen. Regarding the number, ESPN reports that the team could be sole from seven to eight billion dollars, which would be an NFL record.

“The Seattle Seahawks will go up for sale after Super Bowl LX, league and ownership sources familiar with the arrangement told ESPN, ending years of questions about when the team would seek new ownership following the 2018 death of former owner Paul G. Allen. Sale discussions have taken place at ownership and league levels for at least the past week, the sources said,” Wickersham and Henderson wrote.

“One team executive told ESPN that the Seahawks could fetch $7 billion to $8 billion,” Wickersham and Henderson continued.

As the ESPN writers mentioned in the report, it would also be the first time that 100 percent of a team would be put up for sale after playing in the Super Bowl.

It seemed always in the cards that the team would be on the market after the passing of Allen, with his sister, Jody, heading ownership. It remains to be seen who acquires the Seahawks, but there's no denying the value of the team with them looking for another Super Bowl when they take on the Patriots on Feb. 8.