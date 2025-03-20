Stefon Diggs is at an inflection point in his career. The 31-year-old wide receiver is still a free agent after tearing his ACL in Week 8 of the 2024 season.

After getting traded for a second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills, Diggs’ injury ended his sole season with the Houston Texans. NFL.com’s Nick Shook speculated that the Seattle Seahawks would be an ideal fit for Diggs in 2025.

Diggs’ capacity for creating separation would be most beneficial if attached to a low-risk contract, according to Shook. There’s playmaking potential to be mined from Diggs.

In 2023, Diggs’ final full season as a starter, Diggs reeled in 107 catches for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns, but the Buffalo Bills traded Diggs amid rumors of a fractured relationship with Josh Allen, coupled with a diminished production as he approached his 30s.

How would Stefon Diggs fit in the Seahawks system?

The Seahawks’ offense has undergone one of the NFL’s most dramatic renovation jobs this offseason. At the dawn of free agency, the Seahawks released Tyler Lockett, traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers, then jettisoned Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith was replaced with Sam Darnold, who signed a three-year, $100 million contract, followed by the signing of Cooper Kupp. The door on the Pete Carroll era was closed quicker than an SNL set change.

On the surface, Diggs has an outstanding resume. He has caught passes from some of the NFL’s most reputable arms, ranging from Kirk Cousins to Josh Allen, and CJ Stroud. However, there are a slew of downsides. Diggs’ recent stints were overshadowed by his irritability and an insatiable desire for more targets.

Those issues would only be magnified on a depth chart below Jaxon Smith-Njiba and Cooper Kupp. Diggs’ presence would be beneficial because of Kupp’s injury history. The 31-year-old has missed at least five games in each of the last five seasons. In 2018, Kupp tore his ACL against the Seattle Seahawks. Having two injury-prone, receivers over 30 on the Seahawks roster is tempting fate.

Given what we know about Diggs, it would be a risky gamble. He'd have to be open to a reduced role as the third option in an offense behind Smith-Njiba and Kupp. Presumably, new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will be airing it out less frequently as well.

If Seattle wants to risk it for the championship biscuit, it can take a flier on a potentially desperate version of Diggs who is eager to stand out in a winning culture. But I wouldn't count on it.