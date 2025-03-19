The Seattle Seahawks have already made plenty of important moves this offseason. Seattle traded Geno Smith to the Raiders and immediately replaced him with free agent Sam Darnold. Now it seems Darnold's new WR1 is settling in nicely in the Pacific Northwest.

Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp introduced himself to his new fanbase with a cheeky post on social media.

“Hi, my name is Cooper. And I enjoy spending time with my family, playing football, and drinking coffee,” Kupp posted on X, formerly Twitter. The post was accompanied by a photo of him holding up his Seahawks jersey. “Oh, and I play for the Seattle @Seahawks.”

The Seahawks signed Kupp as a free agent shortly after the Rams released him last week.

Kupp took the NFL by storm in 2017 as a third-round pick out of Eastern Washington. His best season came during LA's Super Bowl run in 2021. During that season, Kupp had an unreal 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He is still an incredibly talented wide receiver, but he has never reached those heights since. Kupp has also struggled to remain healthy, playing in no more than 12 games per season since 2021.

Kupp will join Jaxon Smith-Njigba and newcomer Marquez Valdez-Scantling to form the backbone of Seattle's receiver room for the 2025 season.

Seahawks' Cooper Kupp makes ‘difficult' admission about leaving Rams

It is never easy for an established NFL player to leave the team where they feel at home.

Kupp admitted that it has not been easy for him leaving the Rams after playing in LA for his entire NFL career.

“It has been difficult. Without a doubt, it has been difficult,” Kupp said via ESPN's Brady Henderson.

Kupp added that he was not motivated to stay in the NFC West just so he could play the Rams twice a year. Instead, Kupp's motivations seem a little more personal.

Kupp grew up in Washington State, specifically in Yakima, and attended college at Eastern Washington. Therefore, joining the Seahawks is quite literally a return home for Kupp.

Seahawks and Rams fans alike cannot wait for Kupp to play against his old team during the 2025 season.