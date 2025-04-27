Shedeur Sanders is already making sacrifices following being drafted by the Cleveland Browns.

During Shilo Sanders' livestream, he asked his younger brother if he would continue rapping.

“I just want to ball bro. I just want to ball,” Shedeur responded.

Shedeur was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Many expert sports analysts predicted that he would have been a first-round pick but ended up being the 144th overall pick.

Shedeur Sanders reveals he's done with rapping and will now focus on football "I just wanna ball bro"

Following getting the phone call from the Browns, Shedeur wrote, “Thank you GOD” on X.

Thank you GOD — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) April 26, 2025

As for Shedeur's rapping career, it began last year when he dropped “Perfect Timing.” Funny enough, he had asked then-fellow NFL prospect Cam Ward to get in the booth with him but he declined. Ward ended up becoming the No. 1 overall draft pick and went to the Tennessee Titans. Ward was followed by Shedeur's former teammate Travis Hunter at No. 2. Hunter was selected to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Shedeur's road to the NFL has not been an easy one as he was prank called on Friday during the second night of the NFL Draft.

“This is Mickey Loomis here, (general manager) of the Saints. It’s been a long wait, man. We’re gonna take you with our next pick right here, man,” a voice is heard on the other line of the call.

“Been waiting on you,” Shedeur responds.

The caller is heard saying, “Have to wait a little longer. Sorry about that.”

Shedeur pulls the phone away and says, “What does that mean?”

“Nobody has that number but coaches, strictly for that reason. Why get mad? They want you to have a certain type of reaction to it,” Sanders told his brother Deion Sanders Jr. who recorded the interaction on his livestream. “They want you to feel bad. But I ain’t trippin’.”

According to The Athletic, NFL legend Deion Sanders watched the interaction and only had one word to say: “Wow,” he said. “Wow.”

Despite the hiccup, the Sanders family has one more celebration in order as Shilo will also be heading to the NFL and will be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.