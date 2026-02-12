If the Tennessee Titans are going to soar, they need Cam Ward to grow under the tutelage of Brian Daboll. And some think Ward will be fine. But Ward needs help, and here are three sneaky good free agents the Titans must sign in the 2026 offseason.

Coming off a 3-14 season, the Titans restructured their organization with the hiring of head coach Robert Saleh. And while Saleh is a defensive guy, the offense simply needs more weapons.

And that’s why the free-agent search should lean heavily in that direction.

Titans need to target WR Romeo Doubs

Let’s face it, the Titans don’t spark fear into anyone with their current receiver room. Now, there is hope that young receivers Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike will develop into something beyond what they showed in 2025 as rookies.

But totaling 89 catches between them for 938 yards isn’t even a No. 1 receiver when you put them together. Each player did find the end zone four times, so that’s encouraging.

But the Titans need to complement those guys without breaking the bank. Enter Doubs. In four seasons with the Packers, Doubs has hovered around the 50-catch mark. He has been over 600 yards in each of the last three seasons, hitting a career high of 724 last year.

However, consider these two things. First, the Packers apparently are allergic to a No. 1 wide receiver. They believe spreading the ball around is the answer. (How is that working out in the postseason, Matt LaFleur?)

Second, Doubs, despite this lack of attention, has scored 18 touchdowns over the last three years.

And here’s the reason he fits for the Titans. In a transition year for Ward, the Titans don’t have to pay a huge salary to get a star receiver. But Doubs would add to what they already have in Ayomanor and Dike. Ward would have three solid targets. And Doubs is used to sharing the ball anyway.

Still, Doubs could be on the verge of his best NFL season, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Doubs, 25, appears primed for a bigger role in a more beneficial system,” Lane Mills wrote. “As a free agent, the Titans won't be the only ones to come calling. But with the most flexible cap in the NFL, Tennessee can inherently make an offer unlike any other.”

Titans should go after TE David Njoku

He should definitely be on the market, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“#Browns TE David Njoku announced on IG he will not return to Cleveland as a free agent and his time is over.”

And Njoku confirmed that he needs a fresh start, according to his post on Instagram via broncoswire.com.

Article Continues Below

“Cleveland, first off, I love you. These 9 years have been a beautiful journey. I’m … so grateful for all the memories we shared together. Thank you to The Haslams, Andrew Berry, and the whole browns organization for everything!! All my teammates, I shared the battle with. I’m so grateful for you guys. The time for me to find a new home has come, and all I can think of is just the gratefulness in my heart. The city of Cleveland will forever be home.”

Njoku is a nine-year veteran and 29 years old. But that should reduce the salary cost. And it would provide young quarterback Cam Ward with a stable safety blanket for at least the next couple of seasons.

Njoku is a good fit for Daboll and the Titans, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Although Njoku has been up-and-down dealing with injuries in the past few seasons — most recently questionable with a knee problem — the veteran TE has been a persistent bright spot in an otherwise abysmal Cleveland offense,” Lane Mills wrote. “With at least four touchdowns in each of his last five seasons, impressively maintained through Cleveland's QB and coaching carousel, settling with the aforementioned Ward, and under offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, could do him a lot of good.”

Titans should chase C Tyler Linderbaum

This is where the Titans should spend their money. Linderbaum is set for a payday after four years with the Ravens and three Pro Bowl appearances. If he gets out of Baltimore, the Titans should pounce.

The Titans ranked No. 23 among offensive lines in the NFL in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus. Pass protection was a big issue.

“Tennessee's front was among the least efficient units in the league in pass protection,” Zoltán Buday wrote. “The Titans ranked 25th in PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating (83.3), and they gave up 183 pressures, including 35 sacks — the second most in the NFL — on 651 snaps.”

Linderbaum also hits the mark as a run blocker, according to PFF.

“His 91.2 PFF run-blocking grade ranking third among centers,” Mason Cameron wrote.

He has career marks above the 85th percentile in both gap (79.2) and zone (92.4) blocking schemes. Although his pass-blocking grade (66.3) would not be a big upgrade from current center Lloyd Cushenberry III (65.5), the run help would be enormous.