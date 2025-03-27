The Tennessee Titans hold the first pick in the draft after going 3-14 last season. It’s clear the team intends to make a change at quarterback and there’s a growing consensus around the league that the Titans will take Cam Ward with the first overall selection.

In the meantime Tennessee has added to its quarterback room, signing Tim Boyle, according to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt on X.

Boyle began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers. Now entering his eighth year in the league, the Titans will be Boyle’s eighth team as he’s made stops with the Packers, Lions, Bears, Jets, Texans, Dolphins and Giants – although he never made it off of Houston’s practice squad.

The Giants signed Boyle last season after New York moved on from longtime starter Daniel Jones. And he got some game action as an injury fill-in for Tommy DeVito. Now Boyle’s landed with the Titans where he’ll join fellow quarterbacks Will Levis and Brandon Allen.

The Titans are hoarding backup quarterbacks

This could be a telling move by Tennessee, confirming the team’s interest in drafting Ward. The Titans failed to pursue a veteran quarterback this offseason, opting instead to sign two career backups in Allen and Boyle. That seemingly leaves the door open for Ward as it’s clear Tennessee has no intention of sticking with Levis as the unquestioned QB1 and the team didn’t add a viable starter.

The Titans would like to trade Levis. However, a market for the third-year passer hasn’t materialized. If Tennessee releases Levis and goes into the 2025 season with Ward as the starter, Allen as the backup and Boyle as the third-string QB, the team would incur a $4.8 million dead cap hit.

While that is not necessarily prohibitive, it’s also not ideal. That plan would also leave the Titans with no starting option beyond Ward, which could prove disastrous if the Miami product isn’t ready for the NFL in his first season.

It’s possible the Titans plan to draft Ward and keep Levis. In that scenario, the former starter would take over backup duties, pushing Allen down to third-string QB and moving Boyle to the practice squad.

Either way, it’s unclear why Tennessee felt compelled to add Boyle to the team at this point. While the details of his contract were not immediately available, it was no doubt a cost-effective signing. But how exactly Boyle fits into the Titans’ quarterback plan for 2025 remains to be seen.