The Tennessee Titans have the #1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it is unclear what the team will do with it. The Titans need a quarterback, but this year's QB class isn't as strong as typical years. Drafting a QB with the first overall pick is obviously never a guarantee, but it feels like more of a gamble this year. Because of that, there is a chance that the Titans decide to trade the first overall pick to a different team.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport was discussing the Titans and their looming first overall pick, and he says that the Titans are open to a potential trade. However, it is still very early in the process and there is a lot to figure out.

“It is early in the process,” Ian Rapoport said. “Tennessee Titans have basically new front office with Mike Bergonzi the general manager, still going through the process of learning each other and figuring out where they want to go. But my understanding is they are open to trading the number one overall pick, which, if that is true, they're going to get offers. It is a year where, first of all, it doesn't feel like there's, right now, or there's going to be a consensus on the quarterback. Some people really like them. Some people like them in a certain system. Some people not as much, because it's all over the map.”

Because of the uncertainty surrounding a lot of these QBs, the NFL Draft Combine will be huge for the Titans in terms of making a decision. The combine is just a couple weeks away as it gets started on February 27th. The Titans have a lot to figure out, but that should help.

“You're going to get teams who really, really want to trade up,” Rapoport continued. “And other teams are like, ‘hope everyone trades up so I can get a great pass rusher, or a great corner slash receiver, or whatever it ends up being. We also don't know – the Tennessee Titans, who also do need a quarterback – what do they think of the top guys? Is Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders someone they believe to be their franchise quarterback? If it is, then there's no point in having this conversation. They aren't sure. Then this is what we're going to be talking about for the next four months. It's going to be fascinating to get to Indianapolis, see where all this lands, see everyone in person, really begin the process of figuring out where the Titans go from here.”

This is going to be an interesting situation to monitor throughout the next couple of months. The NFL Draft will get started on April 24th.