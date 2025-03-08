The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and while that often means picking a quarterback, it doesn't seem like things are shaking out that way. If the Titans don't take their QB of the future, they will still need a signal-caller to lead the team and help Will Levis develop, and at least one pundit thinks Russell Wilson is that guy.

“The closer we get to April 24, the more likely it seems the Titans will not select a quarterback early in the first round. Still, the team has a glaring need under center, and Wilson might be the best bet of any to fill that,” Bradley Locker of PFF writes before digging into the technical reasons that the former Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, and Pittsburgh Steelers QB makes so much sense for the Titans.

“The lone constant in Tennessee’s current receiver room is Calvin Ridley, whose top two routes by percentage were gos and outs,” Locker continues. “That lines up with Wilson, who threw each at least 17.4% of the time during his one season with the Steelers. Considering that Ridley’s 97.6 PFF deep receiving grade placed 25th among receivers — and that Wilson’s 97.3 PFF deep passing grade led qualified quarterbacks — there could be a strong downfield connection between the two.”

Finally, Locker acknowledges that Titans head coach Brian Callahan “has touted accuracy and decision-making as his desired traits in a quarterback,” which Wilson still has plenty of and makes him a strong fit.

If the Titans do pursue Russell Wilson as a “bridge quarterback,” they could use the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to take Colorado unicorn Travis Hunter to play cornerback and/or wide receiver or pick Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter to kickstart their defensive rebuild.

They could also trade back and grab more picks (young players) in this draft and the 2026 one. Either way, more high-end talent in the door is never a bad thing for a franchise like the Titans, who have struggled for several years now.

Plus, if the Wilson experiment doesn't work and the Titans land at or near the top of the NFL draft yet again in 2026, they will see a much stronger QB class that may be headlined by Arch Manning.