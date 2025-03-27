As owners of the No. 1 pick, the 2025 NFL Draft will be at the mercy of the Tennessee Titans. With free agency now fully in the rear-view mirror, the Titans are the only team with full control of their first-round pick.

While Will Levis remains on the roster, many view Tennessee as one of the handful of quarterback-needy teams in the league. The team's dire need for a franchise signal-caller has everyone expecting Miami's Cam Ward to go No. 1 overall, but the Titans also have five other picks in the first five rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Regardless of what the betting odds may suggest, Ward going first overall is still not a foregone conclusion. While viewed as the top quarterback of the class, most still do not see Ward as the best overall prospect. That honor is still up for debate, with experts failing to come to a consensus between Ward, Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter and Mason Graham. Tennessee going in any direction other than Ward would be a surprise, but not necessarily an ill-advised venture.

With multiple holes on the roster and trade rumors swirling, the Titans are expected to be one of the busiest teams on draft night. Tennessee will enter Lambeau Field with eight total picks in the 2025 NFL Draft but could end up leaving with more assets than it entered with. In his first offseason on the job, general manager Mike Borgonzi has his work cut out for him.

Here is the Titans' post-free agency five-round 2025 mock draft, according to the Pro Football Network simulator.

Round 1, Pick 1: QB Cam Ward (Miami)

As expected. The Titans need a quarterback, and Ward is hands-down the best one in the class. Shedeur Sanders gave him a run for his money once upon a time, but the consensus is now with Ward as the No. 1 pick. Though Ward might not be the same type of prodigy that Caleb Williams was a year ago, he is the one player who could elevate Tennessee's offense to a level it has not seen in over a decade.

If it is not Ward, the Titans have other options. Some view Penn State's Abdul Carter, Colorado's Travis Hunter or Michigan's Mason Graham as the true top prospect of the class. Realistically, Tennessee could use either of them. But with a franchise as desperate for change as this one is, building a new foundation starts and ends with the quarterback position.

Round 2, Pick 35: Trade

With the Titans' second pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Pro Football Network simulator predicts a trade. In it, Borgonzi sends his second-round pick to the Green Bay Packers. In return, Tennessee nets pick No. 54, No. 124 and a 2026 second-round selection. The Packers trade up to take defensive end Mike Green from Marshall.

Trading down in the draft is not necessarily what Titans fans may want to see, but it is a plausible scenario. Whether it is up or down, Tennessee is likely to make a trade. Hopefully, the move Borgonzi actually makes gains the team more than just one additional pick in 2025.

Round 2, Pick 54: DE JT Tuimoloau (Ohio State)

Nineteen picks after the Titans were originally expected to make a move, the PFN simulator has Borgonzi taking Ohio State edge rusher JT Tuimoloau. A 6-foot-5, 269-pound speed rusher, Tuimoloau would provide diversity to a team that just lost Harold Landry III, who led the team with nine sacks in 2024. Tuimoloau is coming off a 12.5-sack senior year with the Buckeyes.

During Ohio State's national championship run, all the attention of the Buckeyes' defensive line was on Jack Sawyer. However, Tuimoloau is the better NFL prospect of the two. His lack of sustained production makes him somewhat of a wild card, but the Titans desperately need to replenish their pass rushers at the 2025 NFL Draft after failing to do so in free agency.

Round 4, Pick 103: QB Quinn Ewers (Texas)

Three rounds after taking Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, the PFN mock draft simulator has the Titans taking another quarterback. This time, Borgonzi goes with Texas' Quinn Ewers in the fourth round, making him the fifth quarterback on the roster. Ewers would hypothetically join Ward, Will Levis, Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle as the quintet of signal-callers fighting for their jobs in training camp.

Doubling up on the position may be a strange decision, particularly with Ward likely going first overall, but the value on Ewers could be there in round four. The 22-year-old was viewed as a potential first-round pick at this time a year ago before his up-and-down junior campaign dropped him down draft boards. Still, considering neither one of Levis, Allen or Boyle is likely to start a game for the Titans ever again, his selection would provide some sense of security behind Ward.

Round 4, Pick 120: CB Cobee Bryant (Kansas)

After he played in just five games in 2024, Tennessee is hoping to get the value they paid for from L'Jarius Sneed in 2025. Still, even with Sneed's return, the Titans have a clear void at cornerback after releasing veteran Chidobe Awuzie during free agency. Both Darrell Baker Jr. and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. will return in the fall, but neither is viewed as a long-term answer at the position.

Cobee Bryant — who is coming off consecutive four-interception at Kansas, both ranking top-three in the Big 12 — is one of the top ball-hawking cornerbacks of the draft. Similar players have historically produced boom-or-bust rookie seasons, but with Sneed on the other side, the Titans would not need Bryant to be a lockdown player off the bat. Tennessee's secondary is one of the few strengths of the team, and Bryant would be a solid addition to a positional group with elite potential.

Round 4, Pick 124: WR Savion Williams (TCU)

As much as the Titans need to leave Green Bay with a quarterback, they also desperately need receiver help. Fans might want to see them address the position earlier in the draft, but with 14 touchdowns over the past three seasons, TCU's Savion Williams is a fine weapon to add to Ward's arsenal.

With a 6-foot-5, 225-pound frame, Williams has the physical base to potentially grow into an alpha wideout. He will not get there out of the gate, but he could immediately slot into the starting lineup over notorious bust Treylon Burks. Williams, who recorded 321 rushing yards in 2024, also has a lot of gadget-like potential that has him often compared to Deebo Samuel and Cordarrelle Patterson.

Round 5, Pick 141: RB Ollie Gordon II (Oklahoma State)

Once upon a time, Ollie Gordon II was viewed as a near-surefire first-round pick. As a unanimous first-team All-American and Doak Walker Award winner in 2023, he seemed destined to be the next great running back at the next level. However, a substantial drop-off in 2024 caused his draft stock to come crashing down to the second half of the draft, where he can now be found. Still, Gordon's obvious talent and potential make him one of the most intriguing late-round picks, which, in this simulation, will fall into the Titans' hands.

With Tony Pollard's third straight 1,000-yard season and Tyjae Spears' late-season surge, running back is one of the few positions the Titans do not need help in. Yet, the potential Gordon has this late in the draft is easily worth the shot. In the fifth round, Gordon is easily one of the top low-risk, high-reward targets any team should be happy to snag.

Round 5, Pick 167: S Hunter Wohler (Wisconsin)

Two years removed from a 120-tackle season, Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler is one of the biggest wild cards of the later rounds. Wohler will likely not develop into a weekly starter, but he has the physicality and grit to enjoy a long career, potentially as a special teams guru. With Julius Wood's six-game suspension for PEDs, the Titans would also be wise to invest in a safety at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With just a 4.57 40-yard dash time, Wohler is not one of the most athletic players of the draft. However, he is as reliable of a tackler as anyone can ask for from a defensive back, making him a potentially solid backup to strong safety Amani Hooker. Shoddy pass-coverage skills will likely limit his snaps, giving him a relatively high floor at this point of the draft but an equally restricted ceiling.