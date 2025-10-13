The Tennessee Titans wasted little time in showing Brian Callahan the door after Week 6. And maybe poor practice had something to do with it. Also, Callahan’s firing was preceded by Adam Schefter’s all-time whiff, according to a post on X by NFL on ESPN.

“I don't see a coaching move being made any time soon.” @adamschefter assesses the NFL coaches considered to be in the “hot seat” 👀 @patmcafeeshow”

And then, shortly, the Titans cut ties with Callahan.

Adam Schefter whiffs on Callahan firing

Schefter said he knows some coaches won’t make it through the season.

“It happens every year,” Schefter said. “And it’s become sport within the sport of the National Football. But I don’t think — for all I know we’re gonna hang up here and someone’s gonna get fired. But I don’t a head coach losing his job.”

Then Schefter mentioned Callahan specifically.

“Brian Callahan, obviously, has come under intense criticism,” Schefter said. “I don’t see that happening soon.”

But the Titans did see it happening soon. Very soon.

Callahan produced a record of 4-19 over one-plus season leading the Titans. That’s bad enough for any team to fire its head coach. And the Titans looked awful at times this year. Included in the 1-5 start to this season was an embarrassing 26-0 smackdown at the hands of the division rival Texans.

The Titans ranked near the bottom of most offensive and defensive categories. Clearly, the team isn’t putting forth great effort each week. And that’s one of the main responsibilities of the head coach.

It’s hard to argue against the Titans making a move. And that makes Schefter’s “I don’t see it happening soon” comment look pretty bad.

Among the candidates to replace Callahan on at least an interim basis is former Titans' star Eddie George, according to NBC Sports.

“Whether [George would] leave Bowling Green is a different issue,” Mike Florio wrote. “His buyout would be in the range of $2 million. But he’d be in line for a significant pay increase, since he’s making roughly $600,000 per year in his current gig.

“Then there’s Mike McCarthy. He had no buyout in Dallas, and he’s available immediately. He and Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker worked together in Green Bay, for multiple years.”