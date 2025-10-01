The Tennessee Titans have started the season 0-4, and there is definitely frustration building among the players. After their loss against the Houston Texans in Week 4, Cam Ward came to the podium and kept it blunt with reporters, saying, “We a–.”

Head coach Brian Callahan was recently asked about Ward's comments, and he shared his thoughts.

“He's a young player. He's the No. 1 overall pick. He's the face of the franchise. He's got high expectations for himself. We have high expectations around them, and we all want to meet those,” Callahan said. “His ability to be in that spotlight in that moment, I think, is a growing process. I think he’s I think you’re growing up. I think he’s starting to understand the weight of his words, what those things mean when he speaks, and everyone’s listening and watching.

“Even though he follows up commentary with a lot of erect things, it's the one line that gets taken. He’s learning how to deal with you guys and how to understand how to have those conversations and still maintain the image that he wants to maintain.”

The Titans have not been playing the best football to start the season, while Ward is trying to make things happen on offense, and the defense is looking for consistency. If the losing continues, it would not be a surprise if the coaching staff is looked at and some firings start happening.

Cam Ward gets honest about Titans start to season

Ward was blunt about the Titans and what he wanted to see from the team, while also listing all the problems that they dealt with against the Texans.

“Everything. From interception, to a penalty, to an incompletion by me. And then when we pass the 50 [yard line], we're just not continuing the drive. If we keep it a buck right now, we a–. We're 0-4. At this point, we have nothing to lose. We've dropped a quarter of our f—— games and yet to do anything, so we have to lock in. Especially myself, Ward said via Turron Daveport of ESPN.

They are still quite a young team, and they'll also need more talent on the team if they want to succeed. For now, they're going to have to keep getting better with what they have, and it starts with getting their first win sooner rather than later.