The Tennessee Titans have finalized their coaching staff for the 2026-27 with Robert Saleh leading the way. On Thursday, the organization made its final coaching hire by naming the brother of general manager, Mike Borgonzi to the coaching staff.

Reports indicate that the Titans are naming Dave Borgonzi as the club's linebackers coach, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. It's said that Dave Borgonzi has been a rising prospect of a defensive coach for several years now.

“The Titans are expected to hire Dave Borgonzi as linebackers coach, per source. The brother of Tennessee GM Mike Borgonzi, Dave has been a highly respected assistant for years. Now he teams up with Robert Saleh, Gus Bradley, and company in Tennessee.”

He's not the only family member on the staff, as the Titans also hired Robert Saleh's cousin, Ahmed Salah, as a defensive assistant. Tennessee is building what is considered to be a strong coaching staff. It's a direction the franchise desperately needs after several years of questionable leadership being in the building.

The Titans can now focus on the roster for the remainder of the offseason. Tennessee is projected to have around $100 million in cap space and own the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. After finding key talent in last year's draft, expectations are high moving forward.

Additionally, look for the Titans to be active in free agency, as there are several key needs on the roster. With Saleh stepping in as head coach and Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator, they could swing some intriguing players in free agency.