Cam Ward had involvement in a play that started with an interception then ended with a touchdown for the Tennessee Titans during their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Tennessee was in need of any kind of winning momentum after going 0-4 in the first four games of the season. They are going through the lows as they adapt to the rookie quarterback talent in Ward.

The play happened with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Ward threw a pass that the Cardinals' defense picked off but fumbled the ball a few moments later. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett recovered possession of the ball for Tennessee, returning it to the end zone for the touchdown.

Absolute CHAOS that ends with the @Titans getting six points pic.twitter.com/uIKz5BvrBW — NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Cam Ward, Titans played against Cardinals

It was a unique highlight for Cam Ward and the Titans to get, which played a big role in helping them pull off a comeback win against the Cardinals.

Arizona controlled the momentum throughout the first three quarters, boasting a 21-6 lead. Tennessee refused to back down, scoring 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to complete the rally and earn their first win of the year.

Ward didn't get a touchdown pass but had a decent performance in helping Tennessee pull off the comeback. He completed 21 passes out of 39 attempts for 265 yards and an interception.

Tony Pollard had a solid display in the run game. He had 14 of the team's 24 rushes, finishing with 67 yards and a touchdown. Three players recorded four or more catches in the receiving game. Calvin Ridley led the way with five receptions for 131 yards. Chig Okonkwo came next with four catches for 48 yards, while Gunnar Helm caught four passes for 34 yards.

The Titans will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 12 at 4:05 p.m. ET.