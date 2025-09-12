The Tennessee Titans started the season looking much better than expected against the Denver Broncos, but they still looked sloppy and struggled to move the ball. It also does not help that the Titans have had many issues with their offensive line. The Broncos sacked Cam Ward six times, and it does not look like it will get much better this week against the Rams due to injury.

ESPN Tennessee Titans reporter Turron Davenport reported that the Titans will be without two massive keys on both the offensive and defensive lines. On the offensive line, JC Latham is out due to a hip injury, and T'Vondre Sweat is out with an ankle injury on the defensive line.

Davenport posted to X: “#Titans practice update for Friday ahead of Sunday vs the Rams. -No sign of JC Latham(hip), Quandre Diggs (hand), T'Vondre Sweat (ankle) during the open portion. -Kalel Mullings (ankle) returned.”

Latham injured his hip during training camp and has been managing it ever since. He re-aggravated the injury in the season-opener against the Denver Broncos, and it is severe enough that he will miss this week's game against the Rams.

“Thought I was ready to go for the game. I felt amazing,” said Latham after Thursday's practice, per video from A to Z Sports' Buck Reising. “Then a couple plays in, things just started to happen, so it's pretty frustrating.”

Sweat hasn't practiced all week due to his ankle injury. The Week 2 game against the Rams will mark the first game Sweat has missed in his two-year career.

With both out, there must be room for others to step up. At right tackle, Oli Udoh will step up. When Latham left the game in Denver, Udoh stepped in and is in for a massive role against the Rams. Shy Tuttle will also be the leading player who steps in for Sweat after he joined the Titans before the season.

Tuttle joins Jeffery Simmons, Sebastian Joseph-Day, C.J. Ravenell, and James Lynch up front. This is a massive rebuilding year for the Titans. They need to keep their rookie and top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward upright, but with the injuries to JC Latham and T'Vondre Sweat on defense, it will be much harder to offer him support against a team as good as the Rams.