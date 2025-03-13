The Tennessee Titans have the number one pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and desperately need a quarterback. But they may not take a signal caller at number one, with many great players at different positions available. They lost last year's backup Mason Rudolph but did not leave the hole open for long. The Titans have signed career backup Brandon Allen to a one-year deal, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The #Titans have agreed to terms with QB Brandon Allen on a one-year deal, source says. Allen, the #49ers’ backup to Brock Purdy last year, reunites with Brian Callahan, his OC when both were with the #Bengals, on a deal done by @KyleStrongin of @RangeSportsRMP. pic.twitter.com/9n1v6pLozF — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Allen played his first NFL game in 2019 at 27 years old with the Denver Broncos. He then went to the Cincinnati Bengals for three years and spent last year with the 49ers. In five seasons between the three stops, he started 10 games and made 18 appearances.

This does not mean that the Titans will not draft a quarterback at number one overall. Last season, Will Levis proved he was not a long-term solution at quarterback. Unless they are interested in ending up in the top three again, they should find a better option than Levis.

Allen, despite his long run in the league, is not that option. The Titans are not in the run for Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, per any reports, so a rookie may be in their future. Pundits seem to like Miami quarterback Cam Ward better than Colorado slinger Sheduer Sanders.

At the very least, the Titans are preparing to not take Ward with the first-overall pick. If they did not, their quarterback room would be stocked, despite being among the worst in the league. Could Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter be a better fit for the team? They need a reason to get fans in the seats before they move to a brand-new stadium. Brandon Allen is not going to be that but may see some playing time in 2025.

What additions would you like to see the Titans make?