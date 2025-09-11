After the team's starting tight end Theo Johnson had one catch in Week 1, some fans are calling for the New York Giants to start Daniel Bellinger, including his dad, Frank.

A fan posted a rant about Bellinger, saying he should start for the Giants ahead of their Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Bellinger's dad gave a non-verbal response, replying with a praying hands emoji.

The fan posted a five-minute rant on X, formerly Twitter, about the Giants' tight end position. “I don't understand why Daniel Bellinger is not getting the same treatment and the same kind of prioritizing that Theo Johnson is getting,” the fan said.

They then pointed out how Bellinger has two drops in his four-year career so far. In 2024, he had none, per the fan. And yet, he is the backup.

Will the Giants start Daniel Bellinger?

It is unclear what the Giants will do with the tight end position. Johnson had one catch for five yards against the Washington Commanders in Week 1. Meanwhile, Bellinger also had one catch, but it went for 14 yards.

Article Continues Below

But it is unlikely the Giants will make any drastic changes going into Week 2. They are going into the game with Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback despite his underwhelming Week 1 performance. So, if Bellinger is ever going to take the reins, it may come later in the year.

Bellinger was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played college football at San Diego State from 2018 to 2021.

He played in 12 games in his rookie season. Bellinger caught 30 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns. He also gained the Giants 14 first downs. In the postseason, Bellinger caught a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round. However, he did have a fumble.

He would play in all 17 games in the next two seasons. Bellinger caught 39 passes for 380 yards and no touchdowns across those seasons. His role slowly declined over those seasons.

Johnson was also a fourth round pick by the Giants in the 2024 NFL Draft. He played in 12 games in his rookie year, catching 29 passes for 331 yards and a touchdown.