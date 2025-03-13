The Tennessee Titans are making a move to strengthen their pass rush. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team is set to sign veteran defensive end Dre’Mont Jones, who previously played for the Seattle Seahawks. The 28-year-old has six years of NFL experience under his belt.

Source: Titans are signing free-agent DL Dre'Mont Jones to a one-year, $10 million deal. pic.twitter.com/wShtb8Isv4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jones has agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Titans. He arrives in Tennessee after a brief tenure with the Seattle Seahawks, who initially signed him to a three-year, $51.53 million deal in 2023 before releasing him earlier this month.

Dre'Mont Jones time with the Seahawks

In 2023, Jones played both defensive tackle and end before slimming down to transition into an outside linebacker role under Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald. The team expected Macdonald’s versatile defensive scheme to maximize Jones’ impact, but he primarily lined up on the edge, finishing the season with four sacks while battling a shoulder injury.

Jones, lost his starting role to rookie first-round pick Byron Murphy midway through the season, signaling an early exit from his Seahawks contract. Seattle officially released him last week in a cap-related move, but his age and knack for generating interior pressure made it unlikely he'd remain a free agent for long.

The newest addition to the Titans delivered four sacks and seven tackles for loss in 2024 while rotating between defensive end and outside linebacker for the Seahawks. Though he’s never been a dominant pass rusher—his career high stands at 6.5 sacks—his 6-foot-3, 281-pound frame, adaptability, and durability make him a valuable addition. He bolsters the Titans' defensive front and expands their pass-rushing options.

Jones was on track to earn $16.51 million in 2025, but without any guaranteed money. Drafted by the Denver Broncos in the third round in 2019, he played four seasons with the team before heading to Seattle. Across six seasons, he has tallied 30.5 sacks and 63 quarterback hits.

Jones strengthening the new look Titans

The 28-year-old is the latest in a series of one-year deals by Titans GM Mike Borgonzi aimed at quickly addressing roster needs. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson plans to utilize Jones in a rotation with Arden Key, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Jaylen Harrell at defensive end. Strengthening the pass rush remains a top priority, especially after releasing veteran Harold Landry III.

Even with Landry last season, Tennessee struggled to apply pressure, ranking second-to-last in pressure rate and third-worst in sacks. The Titans will rely on Key and 2024 seventh-round pick Harrell as key contributors in their pass rush unit.

The Titans have stayed active in free agency, this time bolstering their defense after securing key offensive linemen Kevin Zeitler and Dan Moore Jr.