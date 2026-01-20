The Tennessee Titans gave their coaching reins to Robert Saleh, and they’re hoping he can fix Cam Ward. It’s possible he could get help as Brian Daboll has been linked to a possible reunion with Saleh, according to a post on X by Jonathan Jones.

“One name that has come up in Tennessee as Robert Saleh's offensive coordinator is Brian Daboll. He's presumably a head coach candidate in Buffalo and will likely wait to see there. But he's also taking OC interviews. Could the former New York head coaches unite in Nashville?”

That would make an interesting pairing of a highly regarded defensive mind in Saleh and offensive prowess in Daboll. Of course, that’s the reason Saleh is interested in adding Daboll to his staff.

The main concern is making sure Ward gets off on a strong foot in 2026.

Questions remain about Titans QB Cam Ward

Whoever takes over as the Titans’ next offensive coordinator will have Ward as either a springboard or a millstone.

One thing that must get better is ball security. Ward led the NFL with 11 fumbles, and the Titans lost seven of those.

It might help if Ward gets better receivers. Elic Ayomanor showed promise this season. But overall, the group is uninspiring.

And Ward needs better protection. The Titans ranked No. 23 among offensive lines in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

“The Titans again invested heavily in their offensive line, but the moves have yet to pay dividends,” Zoltán Buday wrote. “Despite having a strong unit on paper, Tennessee's front was among the least efficient units in the league in pass protection. The Titans ranked 25th in PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating (83.3), and they gave up 183 pressures, including 35 sacks — the second most in the NFL — on 651 snaps.”

And it made life risky for Ward, according to an NFL executive, speaking anonymously, according to The Athletic.

“He’s running for his life most of the time,” the executive said. “His offensive line is terrible. You grade when things are done right, as much as you can. Throw out the negative plays when they aren’t his fault. Take some of those, too, to see where he can learn and fix things. You look for the flashes, and then hope they can really push it into next year.”