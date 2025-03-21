The Tennessee Titans will be the most important team during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Tennessee holds the first overall pick and could cause a domino effect depending on how they use it. Unlike in some previous years, there is no consensus top prospect who will go at the top of the draft.

It seems that a consensus is forming around the NFL related to the Titans and the first overall pick. ESPN's Jordan Reid explained that many around the league believe the Titans will not trade away the pick. Instead, many teams expect them to select quarterback Cam Ward.

“The feeling at the combine was that Tennessee was aggressively shopping the No. 1 pick, but that sentiment has cooled off a bit,” Reid said on Friday. “Now signs are trending toward the Titans drafting Ward at the top of the draft, and many sources around the league are preparing for that outcome.”

The betting markets agree with Reid's assessment. The odds for the Titans to select Cam Ward in the 2025 NFL Draft recently skyrocketed, suggesting that Vegas believes the pick will happen.

Adam Schefter has also recently reported several times about the possibility of Tennessee picking Ward. He claimed there is a ‘mounting consensus' emerging about the Titans picking Ward on Monday.

Reid also noted that Ward's pro day on March 24th will be an important day to watch. Ward did not throw at the NFL Combine, so NFL teams will be paying close attention.

It will be interesting to see if Titans brass will be in attendance.

Adam Schefter believes Titans' approach to QB position tipped their hand about first pick

Schefter also believes that Tennessee's approach to the quarterback position is a major clue.

Schefter said the Titans may have tipped their hand about the Ward pick on the Adam Schefter Podcast on Tuesday.

“The fact that they only signed Brandon Allen and not one of these veteran’s like a Carson Wentz, or a Jameis Winston, or a Joe Flacco, or whoever you want to trot out there in free agency,” Schefter said. “The fact that they didn’t sign a veteran quarterback, an established, experienced, productive veteran quarterback. They went out and they added to their offensive line during free agency, that was the focus, bolstering their offensive line. That tells me that they are more inclined today, to go Cam Ward, quarterback at #1. I’d be really surprised right now if Cam Ward is not the #1 overall pick.”

Ward is clearly becoming the consensus pick for the Titans.

If the Titans do not pick Ward, they will likely go for a blue chip prospect like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.