After the Tennessee Titans appeared in abundance to watch Cam Ward at the University of Miami's Pro Day, the belief that they were selecting him first in the 2025 NFL Draft has only increased. However, it isn't that simple. During Friday's episode of The Insiders, Ian Rapoport explained how he doesn't believe the Titans are sold on Ward after his private workout, opening the door for a possible trade-down in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“What the Tennessee Titans are doing is really going through a thorough evaluation process,” Rapoport said via his X account. “Not just trying to figure out is Cam Ward the No. 1 overall pick for them, but are they even going to make the No. 1 overall pick? They have Cam Ward today. Obviously, they were very famously at his Pro Day a couple of days ago. In fact, remember, when Cam Ward threw a dime down the field, he came over to Titans brass and basically said, ‘I'm the guy for you.' In other words, pick me at No. 1. Now, they are just not there yet.

“They also, by the way, are going to do a private workout with Shedeur Sanders after his Pro Day. So, that is going to be in a couple of weeks. Really, what they want to find out: Are either of these guys worthy of No. 1? If the answer is yes, then it is simple. Likely take Cam Ward.”

However, Rapoport went on, explaining that he isn't completely sold on the Titans drafting Ward with the first pick after they hosted him for a private workout.

“If they do not believe that any player is worthy of No. 1, then, likely, they would look to trade,” Rapoport added. “And they are going to have several teams interested. The Giants would potentially be one. The Saints would potentially be one. The Titans have time. They're trying to do a thorough process and figure it out. I would say it's likely that they make the No. 1 pick, right now, but that is not for certain.”

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The #Titans held a private workout for Cam Ward today. A look at where they are… pic.twitter.com/aFRO7C1snS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

With the 2025 NFL Draft class not necessarily having a true no-doubt choice at No. 1, it gives the Titans a chance to blow smoke and increase the value of their pick. Considering the weaker quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class, that is even more likely.

And with Rapoport's wording in his last two reports about Cam Ward and the Titans, a trade including the No. 1 pick during the 2025 NFL Draft could be on the way. However, at this point in the NFL offseason, it's tough to know what to believe. All NFL general managers are spouting nonsense to insiders, hoping it leaks to the public in order to throw other teams off.

So, until the Titans announce they're drafting Ward, there should be a level of hesitance in believing what Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter report during this part of the pre-draft cycle.