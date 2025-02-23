The Washington Commanders enter the 2025 offseason in an unusual but promising position. They are coming off one of their most successful campaigns in decades. After years of inconsistency, the franchise finally found stability under new leadership, a dynamic roster, and a hard-nosed defensive identity. However, sustained success comes with its own set of challenges. With key players up for contract extensions and limited financial flexibility, Washington must make strategic roster decisions to stay competitive for the long haul.

A Breakthrough Year

Washington’s resurgence in 2024 was nothing short of remarkable. Led by rookie sensation Jayden Daniels, the Commanders shattered expectations and surged all the way to the NFC Championship Game. It was their first appearance since the 1991 season. Now, the challenge is figuring out how to build on that momentum and take the next step.

The days of mediocrity are over. With Daniels under center, the Commanders may have the best quarterback in the NFC. As such, the focus this offseason will be on strengthening the supporting cast around him.

Terry McLaurin cemented his status as a true No. 1 receiver in 2024. He hauled in 13 touchdowns. However, the need for a legitimate No. 2 target remains. Daniels made do with Olamide Zaccheaus, Noah Brown, and Dyami Brown. However, the prospect of adding a high-impact receive will be an enticing option for Washington’s front office.

Unlike past seasons, the Commanders are not in a desperate cap situation. With roughly $70 million in effective cap space, they don’t need to make roster cuts just to free up money. Instead, they can take a measured, strategic approach in reshaping the team to ensure they remain a contender.

Here we'll try to identify the three players who are the Washington Commanders cut candidates entering the 2025 NFL offseason.

1. Jonathan Allen, DT

For years, Jonathan Allen has been the cornerstone of Washington’s defensive front. He has anchored the trenches with his relentless motor and Pro Bowl-level play. He has even earned a reputation as one of the league’s premier interior defenders. However, as he turns 30 and carries a hefty cap hit in 2025, the Commanders may face a difficult decision regarding his future.

If Washington looks to trim salary among its highest-paid players, the defensive line could be the first area targeted. Allen and Daron Payne together account for over $48 million in cap commitments for 2025. That's an enormous figure, even for a team with financial flexibility. Sure, both remain key contributors. However, their high salaries present an opportunity for potential cap savings if Washington opts for a reshuffle.

Allen also missed a significant portion of the 2024 season due to injury. Yes, he was still productive. That said, his numbers weren't at the elite level he’s known for. Payne’s performance has also dipped in recent years, but if Washington were to part with one of the two, Allen's contract would offer more immediate cap relief.

2. Marshon Lattimore, CB

On paper, moving on from Marshon Lattimore wouldn’t seem like the best move for Washington. The Commanders made a significant investment to acquire the veteran cornerback at the 2024 trade deadline. Cutting ties with him after such a short stint would be a tough pill to swallow.

Yet, there are reasons the front office might at least consider it. Lattimore’s availability has been a lingering concern. His brief time in Washington didn’t do much to ease those worries. A hamstring injury limited him to just two regular-season appearances before he returned in the playoffs. Over the past three seasons, he has played in only 26 regular-season games. This just raises questions about his durability.

If the Commanders doubt Lattimore’s ability to stay healthy and contribute at a high level, releasing him would free up his entire $18 million cap hit. It wouldn’t be an easy choice. However, given his injury history and the emergence of younger options in the secondary, Washington could explore the possibility.

3. Andrew Wylie, OL

When Washington signed Andrew Wylie in 2023, many questioned whether the investment was justified. Wylie had been a steady but unspectacular starter for the Kansas City Chiefs. He primarily played guard before transitioning to right tackle. Sure, he hasn’t necessarily underperformed. That said, his role could come under scrutiny as Washington looks to bolster its offensive line.

With Jayden Daniels proving to be the real deal under center, the Commanders now have a legitimate playoff-caliber team. Given their substantial cap space and resources, they could seek an upgrade at right tackle to further solidify the protection around their young quarterback. If they identify a superior option in free agency or the draft, moving on from Wylie would free up $7.8 million in cap savings. That's money that could be reinvested elsewhere on the roster.

Yes, Wylie hasn’t been a liability. Still, the Commanders are in a position to be aggressive in upgrading their roster. Cutting Wylie could be a pragmatic move as they push to build a true Super Bowl contender.

The Bigger Picture

The Commanders are entering a critical offseason, one where they must strike the right balance between maintaining their current success and planning for the future. While the team doesn’t necessarily need to make cuts to free up cap space, tough decisions may still be necessary to optimize the roster. Jonathan Allen, Marshon Lattimore, and Andrew Wylie have all played key roles, but financial realities and roster-building priorities could lead Washington to part ways with one or more of them.

With Jayden Daniels proving to be a franchise quarterback, the Commanders must ensure they surround him with the best possible supporting cast. That could mean reinvesting cap space into bolstering the offensive line, upgrading the receiving corps, or reinforcing the secondary. Whatever direction Washington takes, this offseason will be pivotal in shaping their Super Bowl aspirations. By making calculated moves rather than sentimental decisions, the Commanders can position themselves as a perennial NFC contender for years to come.