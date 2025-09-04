Just hours before the start of the 2025 NFL season, the Washington Commanders enter with expectations as high as they have been in decades. After reaching the NFC Championship Game last year, Dan Quinn made it clear that his goal isn’t simply to repeat what was accomplished.

“I don't want to replicate it. I want to build off it,” he said, according to Sports Illustrated.

Washington’s run to the conference title game changed the perception of the franchise but also brought pressure. Quinn emphasized that the Commanders won’t see themselves as the team being hunted despite their success. He still wants them to approach every game as the hunter. That mindset appears to have reached the locker room, as quarterback Jayden Daniels reflected the same approach as his coach. Asked if he felt more pressure after last season, Daniels replied,

“Nah, me personally, no. Not at all,” he shared.

Article Continues Below

The Commanders bolstered their roster from last season, giving them the tools to remain among the NFC’s top contenders. However, the regular-season schedule presents major challenges, including two matchups against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. For Quinn, success in his second year isn’t just about wins and losses but about showing growth that positions Washington to compete long-term.

Even as he talks about building rather than repeating, Quinn has also looked to strengthen the foundation within his organization. Last spring, he asked each member of his coaching staff to prepare a presentation about their personal lives. For 16 weeks, meetings opened with a new presentation, culminating with Quinn’s own. He later had his players go through the same exercise, which he calls “my story,” according to The Athletic.

Quinn explained that these moments deepened relationships within the team, bringing both laughter and tears. He believes the trust created helps players and coaches better understand each other’s motivations and challenges. For him, that closeness was part of the reason why the Commanders exceeded expectations in 2024, and why he considers it a valuable component in continuing to build off last season heading into 2025.