Jayden Daniels might be preparing to face the Los Angeles Chargers, but for the Washington Commanders quarterback, this week’s matchup feels much more like a homecoming.

The Southern California native is back in his home state, and his mother, Regina Daniels, made sure to make the most of the occasion. Before kickoff, she stole the spotlight with her game-day outfit, a full Commanders ensemble, smiling and waving at cameras while walking across the field.

Playing in LA means a “home game” for Daniels and his family, who were all in attendance to support him. Regina, well-known among fans for her passionate support and frequent viral appearances, proudly showed off her custom Commanders gear, embodying the excitement surrounding her son’s return to the West Coast.

Playing in LA means a home game for Jayden Daniels and his mom Regina@LovelyMzJackson says hello and shows off the look for today's game@JPFinlayNBCS #RaiseHail #Commanders pic.twitter.com/BfG0NQSg7j — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) October 5, 2025

Her confident walk and joyful demeanor quickly caught the attention of fans and cameras alike, with many praising the family’s loyalty and infectious energy.

This moment comes as Daniels returns to action following a two-week absence due to a knee injury suffered against the Green Bay Packers.

His comeback was confirmed earlier in the week when head coach Dan Quinn named him the starter for Sunday’s matchup. The rookie has brought new life to Washington’s offense this season, combining strong arm talent with elite mobility.

Even after missing time, Daniels remains one of the most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in the league’s early weeks.

Earlier in the week, Daniels also made headlines for a playful jab at the New York Mets after their playoff collapse, proving he’s not afraid to mix humor into his off-field persona.

“The Mets lost, didn’t make the playoffs, that brought a smile to my face,” he joked, showing that his confidence and competitive spirit extend beyond football.

Now, the Commanders will need that same energy on the field. The offense has struggled without Daniels’ leadership, and his return couldn’t come at a better time.

With wide receiver Terry McLaurin still sidelined due to injury, Daniels will look to rely on Jahan Dotson and Brian Robinson Jr. to create big plays against a tough Chargers defense led by Joey Bosa.

For Regina Daniels, though, the story of the day wasn’t about stats, but about pride.

Her walk across the SoFi Stadium turf represented more than just support for her son; it was a celebration of his journey from Southern California standout to NFL starter.