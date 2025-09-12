The Washington Commanders' Thursday Night Football loss to the Packers stung. But the bigger blow came when defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. suffered a severe quad injury in the second quarter while attempting to block an extra point. During his pursuit, a Packers offensive lineman rolled up on Wise's leg, causing him to stay grounded.

Now, less than a day after he was carted off 0f Lambeau Field, Wise has officially suffered a season-ending quad injury, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The nine-year NFL veteran took to Instagram Friday afternoon with a heartfelt message.

“I’m truly grateful for all the love, prayers, and support I’ve received,” Wise said. “This was an unfortunate experience, but when you give so much to the game and do everything you can to improve for yourself and for your team’s success it can feel like there’s a lot to play for. When you stop, it can feel like everything around you stops too. But I know the best healer 🙏🏾. God only puts us through what we can handle, and every challenge carries a lesson. Out of every test comes growth, shaping us into who we need to become to accomplish the goals we set from the start. I’m on the path to becoming the highest version of myself. And on the bright side i get spend on time with my family and my sons 😁🙏🏾 #wiseup.”

Wise was coming off eight seasons with the New England Patriots, recording 314 tackles and 34 sacks. He just signed a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Commanders this offseason.

He started in Washington's Week 1 win against the New York Giants, tallying three tackles. His absence will be crucial for a defense that allowed the third-most rushing yards in 2024. Defensive ends Jalyn Holmes and Javontae Jean-Baptiste are next on the depth chart, likely to step in for Wise.