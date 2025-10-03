The Washington Commanders (2-2) will remain shorthanded on offense entering Sunday's road game versus the Los Angeles Chargers (3-1), as wide receiver Terry McLaurin continues to work his way back from a quadriceps injury, but they will get a major boost in the form of returning quarterback Jayden Daniels. Based on how the practice week started, it seemed like he could be without both of his top weapons. That does not appear to be the case anymore, following the latest Deebo Samuel update.

The 2021 All-Pro WR was a full participant on Friday and is in line to suit up in SoFi Stadium, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. After missing two practices due to a heel issue, Samuel goes into the weekend without an injury designation. He should act as a safety net for Daniels, who may have some rust to shake off after dealing with his own lower-body ailment.

Commanders are looking to rediscover their identity in the early goings

Four games into the 2025-6 NFL season, it is hard to gauge the Commanders. They handled a New York Giants team that received essentially no help from the offensive line in Week 1. Dan Quinn's squad then looked outmatched in a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The following two games, which included a blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders and a 34-27 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, were played without quarterback Jayden Daniels. McLaurin was also out in Week 4 and will miss this Sunday's game versus the Chargers as well, so this squad could remain shrouded in mystery.

Samuel's presence obviously helps, though. He has 22 receptions for 204 yards and three total touchdowns with his new team. While the 9.3 yards per catch is a work-in-progress, the 29-year-old has commanded a healthy target share. The more time he spends on the field with Daniels should theoretically increase the number of explosive plays.

A meeting with a stingy Chargers defense that is only allowing 17.8 points per game (fourth-best in NFL) may not be conducive to an offensive re-awakening. Even so, an active Deebo Samuel should provide plenty of intrigue in this NFC-AFC battle. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.