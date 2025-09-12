The Washington Commanders dropped to 1-1 after their 27-18 Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers Thursday night, but second year quarterback Jayden Daniels showed leadership in his postgame comments. After a frustrating offensive outing, the Commanders quarterback stood at the podium and took accountability without sounding the alarm.

NBC4 Sports Washington posted the interview to their X (formerly known as Twitter) account, showing the 24-year-old Daniels maintaining composure despite the disappointing loss.

“I wouldn't expect anyone in this locker room to hit a panic button”

“We just didn't make plays, it starts with me… not pointing a finger at anybody, collectively we're all to blame and we'll get back to work”

The Commanders quarterback's remarks stood out not just for what he said, but how Daniels said it—clear, composed, and accountable. His maturity echoed through the locker room and offered fans reassurance that the Commanders offense has the ability to bounce back. While his stat line against the Packers was a step back from Week 1— throwing for just 200 yards and two late touchdowns—it was the early-game struggles that defined the loss. The Commanders produced only 11 total yards in the first quarter and missed multiple field goals before mounting a fourth-quarter push.

Still, Daniels kept the tone forward-looking. His commitment to “get back to work” helps set the emotional tone as the Commanders regroup before a Week 3 matchup against the Raiders.

With starters like Austin Ekeler and Deatrich Wise Jr. now dealing with injuries, the locker room could have easily turned negative. But Daniels’ ability to redirect the conversation toward collective responsibility highlighted why many believe he’s already earned the QB1 mantle in just his second NFL season.

This Week 2 NFL loss could have snowballed, but Daniels’ response points to resilience, not regression. For a young team still searching for consistency, his voice may prove to be just as important as his play.