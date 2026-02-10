The Washington Commanders are bringing veteran punter Tress Way back for his 13th season with the team after his third career Pro Bowl nod.

Way, 35, has been with the Commanders since 2014, when they claimed him off waivers as an undrafted free agent. Washington announced on social media that he will return to the team for another year in 2026.

While the specifics of the deal have yet to be released, Way appears to have signed another one-year deal, as he did in the 2025 offseason. By re-signing, the Oklahoma alum will continue to be the Commanders' longest-tenured player.

Way's 2025 Pro Bowl nod is his third since 2019. It is his first time receiving the honor since 2022, when he attempted a career-high 83 punts.

Although Way ended the season averaging just 47.3 yards per punt, 18th in the league, his 43.9 net yards per punt were fifth-best in the NFL. He has averaged over 46 yards per punt in seven consecutive seasons with a net of 42 or more in five of the last seven years.

Way had 29 punts downed in the 20, also fifth in the league. The 51.79 percent of Way's punts that landed inside the 20-yard line was the second-highest rate of his career, falling just 0.11 percent shy of his personal best.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has made wholesale changes in the 2026 offseason, firing offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. However, he has made a point of keeping his special teams intact, retaining special teams coordinator Larry Izzo and now re-signing Way.

The Commanders have not had season-long captains under Quinn; instead, they have chosen them game by game. Way was a captain for two of the team's 17 games in 2025.