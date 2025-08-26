Jayden Daniels will begin the 2025 season without one of his best blockers in front of him. As they announced their finalized roster, the Washington Commanders confirmed that injured offensive line cornerstone Sam Cosmi would begin the year on the mend.

While the Commanders expect Cosmi to return at some point during the season, they have officially placed him on the physically unable to perform list. Cosmi is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the 2024 playoffs against the Detroit Lions.

Cosmi has reportedly been progressing well, but the Commanders have been preparing to be without him. Veteran reserves Nick Allegretti and Michael Deiter have both gotten their fair share of first-team reps throughout the offseason, along with rookie Josh Conerly Jr.

Although technically listed as a backup, Allegretti is a returning starter and has been treated as such throughout training camp. The Commanders shifted him to the bench on their official depth chart after acquiring Laremy Tunsil, but Cosmi's injury has kept him in the starting lineup.

Without Cosmi, the Commanders' projected starting offensive line includes Tunsil, Allegretti, Tyler Biadasz, Brandon Coleman and Andrew Wylie. Aside from Tunsil, the other four starters all return from 2024. Coleman is the lone asterisk, as he will be shifting from tackle to guard.

How Sam Cosmi's absence affects Commanders' offensive line

Although the Commanders' offensive line improved on paper with the Tunsil trade, Cosmi's absence will be felt right away.

Before going down, Cosmi was arguably Washington's best pass-blocker and was playing like one of the best guards in the league. He earned a stellar 74.3 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024, the 21st-highest mark among guards. Without him, the Commanders composed an interior tandem of Coleman and Allegretti, the former being a natural tackle, and the latter struggling in pass protection in 2024.

The interior offensive line concerns could pose an issue in Week 1, where the Commanders face All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II and the New York Giants. Lawrence is joined on the interior by fellow disruptive pass-rushers Darius Alexander, Roy Robertson-Harris and Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

