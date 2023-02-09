An inter-conference matchup is on tap for this evening as the Vancouver Canucks take on the New York Islanders in what should be an absolute treat. Join us for our NHL odds series, where our Canucks-Islanders prediction and pick will be revealed.

Fresh off of back-to-back devastating losses that have pushed Vancouver’s record to a far below-average mark of 20-27-4, the time is now for the Canucks to turn things around before it is too late. With only a total of 44 points on the season, the room for error is quite slim for Vancouver the rest of the way.

As for the Islanders, New York is right on the fringe of playoff play as they come into this one with a 27-22-5 record through the first 56 games of the season. Unlike Vancouver, New York enters play as one of the more scalding-hot teams in the league as they have won four consecutive games to put themselves right in the thick of the Metropolitan Division Standings.

Here are the Canucks-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-128)

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+104)

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 6.5 (-118)

How To Watch Canucks vs. Islanders

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

Why The Canucks Could Cover The Spread

Despite Canucks fans growing rather restless when it comes to this squad’s ability to return to the postseason play for the first time since the COVID shortened 2019-2020 season. Fast forward only a couple seasons later, and the Canucks have found themselves in the fight for their life as they are currently clinging on to their slim chances of making a late-season run to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.

Nevertheless, whether or not Vancouver has enough gas in the tank to accomplish this remains to be seen, but they at least have what it takes to cover the spread later tonight. Most recently, the Canucks defensive efforts have been sloppy as they are surrendering more than 3.94 goals per game which is currently the second-most in all of the league.

Not to mention, but receiving better goaltending play from whoever is in net will prove to be critical. At first glance, both options aren’t tremendous ones, but it will most likely be goalie Spencer Martin who gets the nod. So far, Martin has posted disastrous numbers, and he hasn’t given up less than three goals since before the new year. While it may be too much to ask, a solid performance from Martin may be needed to cover in this one.

With the inconsistencies surrounding this group’s ability to stop other teams from scoring, Vancouver must be opportunistic with their scoring chances all night long. Without a doubt, sending Bo Hornet to the Islanders after he was the Canucks’ leading scorer hurts in a big way, so be on the lookout for guys like center Elias Pettersson to step up in a big way to avoid the losing streak to continue.

Why The Islanders Could Cover The Spread

On paper, it is hard to argue against the fact that the Islanders aren’t the better squad, but in one game, anything can happen. In order for New York to continue on their red-hot play of late and avoid a massive letdown in front of their raucous home crowd, playing phenomenal defense will have to be there calling card once again. In fact, the Islanders have only given up a mere four goals in the previous five games combined as they have truly found their groove in their own zone. As of now, the Islanders only give up 2.63 scores per game on average and are transforming their style of play into one of the more dominant defenses that this league possesses.

While the Canucks are certainly no slouches when it comes to scoring the puck, the Islanders should also hold an advantage with their 27-year-old net-minder in Ilya Sorokin. Not only does Sorokin have the third-best goals-against average at 2.31, but he also has been a human wall with the top save-percentage in North America at .926.

Since scoring looks will be rare for the Canucks on Thursday, all it will take for the Islanders to find a way to cover will be to play clean hockey and to stay out of the penalty box. Fortunately, even if New York finds themselves down a man on the ice at any point, they are still killing off 83.3% of power-plays which is among the leading statistics in the NHL. Simply put, the Islanders would really have to come out sluggish to let this one slip from their fingers.

Final Canucks-Islanders Prediction & Pick

Even though the Canucks might put forth a valiant effort, they will be no match for an Islanders roster that is coming together at the perfect time.

Final Canucks-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Islanders -1.5 (+104)