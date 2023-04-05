The final playoff spot in the Western Conference is on the line tonight as the Calgary Flames pay a visit to the Winnipeg Jets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Jets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

This is, without a doubt, the biggest game of the year for both teams. The Flames had a chance to catch the Jets last night in a winnable game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Their four-game winning streak came to a halt though, as Andreas Athanasiou scored twice for the Chicago and they ended their eight-game skid. Now they face the Jets. If they win tonight, they will be tied when the Jets the last spot, but the Jets will have one extra game left to play. If they lose, they will be four points back with only three games left to play.

Here are the Flames-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Flames-Jets Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-220)

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+180)

Over: 6.5 (+108)

Under: 6.5 (-132)

How To Watch Flames vs. Jets

TV: SN/ESPN+

Stream: NHLPP/ESPN+

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Flames Could Cover The Spread

If you are a Flames fan, all you are asking yourself is how did the Flames lose that game? They got 36 shots off, Toffoli scored, Huberdeau got an assist, and they did not give a power play opportunity to the Blackhawks. Yet, they lost again to Chicago, their third loss in three games this year against them. Marstrom let in four goals on just 23 shots to give him a .826 save percentage.

Before the disappointment to the Blackhawks, the Flames had played nearly perfectly in a six-game stretch. They have gotten over 40 shots in four of the six games. At the same time, they have outshot their opponents in all but one game. The Flames were scoring power-play goals, controlling the puck, and getting goaltending. This led to a 5-1 stretch of games, and the Flames got right back into the thick of the playoff race.

Tonight, they need to get back to form quickly. Toffoli continued his great pace. He has 16 points in his last 11 games, with eight goals and eight assists. Backlund got his first goal since mid-March and played well in the loss. He has been getting assists in the meantime, and now has four points in his last five games. With the playoffs on the line, the Flames are expected to start Markstrom once again. His last three appearances have all been disappointing, with all three having to save percentages under .830. Markstrom has to get back to the form from earlier in the year to give the Flames a chance.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The Jets can take a major step towards clinching their playoff spot with a win tonight. The Jets are coming off back-to-back six-goal performances, both resulting in victory. Before those two games, the Jets had only scored nine goals in the seven games. they have been shut out twice, and Mark Scheifele had not scored since March 11th. Scheifele changes that against the Red Wings, getting a goal and an assist. He added another assist in the win over New Jersey.

Kyle Connor has also been struggling, with only one goal and seven assists in March before the Red Wings game. He also had a -14 rating in plus/minus. Then he scored a goal and got an assist against the Red Wings. He added another goal against the Devil and had a +3 rating in those two games. In the last two games, the Jets’ best players are starting to put cold streaks behind them and get back to what had gotten them into the playoff hunt.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in goal tonight for the Jets. He has been great in recent games. Against the Devils, he saves 31 of 32 shots and saved 23 of 25 against the Red Wings. In his last six games, he has only once had a save percentage below .900, and has gone 4-2 in that time frame. The start of March was the worst stretch of games that Hellebuyck had all season long, but he has rebounded, and starting to perform again.

Final Flames-Jets Prediction & Pick

If you had looked at this game before last Friday, the pick may have been easy. The Flames were hot and the Jets were not finding the back of the net. It is amazing what a couple of days can do. The Flames now come in off major disappointment and are playing this game as their second in two days. The Jets did not play last night and have scored 12 goals in the last two games. This is a case of too little too late for the Flames. Hellebuyck plays great tonight, Connor scores and the Jets win.

Final Flames-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets -1.5 (+180)