The Los Angeles Kings travel north of the border to square off with the Edmonton Oilers in an important Pacific division matchup. This game will continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Oilers prediction and pick. We also tell you how to watch the game.

The Kings are second in the Pacific division with 96 points. They are just two games back of the Las Vegas Golden Knights for the top spot in the division. A win Thursday night would put them in a tie for the division lead. Los Angeles has won seven of their last 10 games, but dropped their game Tuesday night. Sean Durzi scored the only goal of the game for the Kings in their 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Edmonton is one point back of the Kings for the second place spot in the division. This is thanks to their play in the last 10 games. The Oilers have won eight of their last 10 which includes their last two. Connor McDavid had three assists and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists and a goal in their 7-4 win over Las Vegas Tuesday night.

This is the third of four meetings between the Kings and Oilers. Los Angeles won the previous two games.

Here are the Kings-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Kings-Oilers Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-170)

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 6.5 (-164)

Under: 6.5 (+134)

How To Watch Kings vs. Oilers

TV: SportsNet Canada, Bally Sports West

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings will need to win a shootout in this one. Los Angeles has averaged 4.1 goals per game in their last 10 games. In seven of those 10 games, the Kings have scored four or more goals. In games the Kings have scored four or more goals, they have a record of 33-2-3. As mentioned, this game will be a shootout, so the Kings are going to need to get to the four goal mark if they want to keep it close.

The Kings will also need to keep Oiler attackers in check. Edmonton has two of the best players in hockey, and they are a threat to score everytime they touch the puck. In the last 10 games, The Kings have given up just 2.3 goals per game. Phoenix Copley is expected to start in net for Los Angeles in this game. On the year, he give up just 2.72 goals per game and has a record of 23-4-3. Copley is the Kings best chance to not only keep this game close, but beat the Oilers.

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

Edmonton is the best offensive team in the NHL. On the entire year, Edmonton averages 3.97 goals per game. They lead the league in shot percentage, power play percentage and short handed goals. McDavid and Leon Draisaitl lead the charge for Edmonton. They have helped the Oilers average 4.7 goals per game in their last 10 games.

Stuart Skinner is expected to start in goal for the Oilers and he has a tough task ahead of him. Skinner has had a strong season this far though. He gives up just 2.95 goals per game and has a save percentage of .908. Skinner will have to be on his best game if the Oilers want to win by two goals.

Final Kings-Oilers Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be a shootout and it is going to be hard to keep up with Edmonton in that type of game. The Kings have played well, but the Oilers have played better. Expect the home team to cover the spread here.

Final Kings-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Oilers -1.5 (+140), Over 6.5 (-164)