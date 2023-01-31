As we approach the All-Star Break, the Ottawa Senators will take to the ice against the Montreal Canadiens for the second-consecutive game in what should be a fascinating contest. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Senators-Canadiens prediction and pick will be unveiled for all to see.

The last time these two teams faced off only three days ago, it was the Senators that were able to exploit the Canadiens’ weaknesses that eventually resulted in a 5-0 triumphant victory. With the win, Ottawa has now won three games in a row as they look to improve upon an impressive three-game winning streak.

Despite coming out flat the last time they squared off with Ottawa, the Canadiens have also lost three consecutive games and are in the midst of a losing skid that they must get out of immediately if they want any shot at making a late-playoff push prior to regular season’s end.

Here are the Senators-Canadiens NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Senators-Canadiens Odds

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+128)

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-144)

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How To Watch Senators vs. Canadiens

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

Why The Senators Could Cover The Spread

The one thing that the Senators have really impressed on during the course of their winning streak has been their ability to not only score a plethora of goals but also a defensive effort that has been suffocating for opposing offenses.

When taking a closer look at Ottawa’s last few games played, they have managed to score 13 goals in 180 minutes of action and are seemingly hitting on all cylinders at just the right time. As a whole, the Senators’ offense has actually gotten the job done more often than not this season as they are scoring just a shade under three goals per contest and have multiple skaters that have taken their game to the next level this season.

If there is one skater that the Canadiens might not be able to slow down, it will be 23-year-old Brady Tkachuk. Currently, Tkachuk has been a huge offensive threat for the Senators as he leads the club in assists and points. In only his fifth year at the professional level, Tkachuk certainly has what it takes to lead Ottawa to a spread-covering victory.

Yes, this offense has been absolutely surgical of late, but few can deny the greatness that is being displayed by goaltender Anton Forsberg over the stretch of the last few games. In fact, Forsberg has stopped 80 of 83 shots during the winning streak and has acted as a human wall when starting in net. Without a doubt, Ottawa would be foolish to not ride with the hot hand in Forsberg later this evening.

Why The Canadiens Could Cover The Spread

Even though things could not be worse right now for a Canadiens franchise that has had a rich history of success over the years, the good news is that Montreal hasn’t been as horrendous as their overall record suggests when it comes to covering the spread. Believe it or not, but the Canadiens are 25-25 overall ATS this season and could find themselves north of .500 in that category if they can finally string together a solid performance in tonight’s rematch versus Ottawa.

First things first, Montreal cannot afford to fall behind early and dig itself a hole like they have been doing far too often as of late. During their active three-game losing streak, the Canadiens have been in a majority of their games but slow starts have plagued them. In front of their home fans at the Bell Centre, potting a couple of first-period goals will bring the crowd to its foot and provide the team with some much-needed energy to come out victorious.

When comparing these two squads on paper, it becomes quite evident that the Canadiens lack the advantage in many categories, but the one department of a business that Montreal can blindside the Senators will need to be in their goaltending play. In hockey, splendid goalie play can oftentimes be the ultimate equalizer and for a team like the Canadiens who have struggled across the board statistically, a tremendous performance from Sam Montembault in net could be exactly what the doctor ordered for this evening. While Montembault has been far from efficient this season, he is at least shown tendencies of being a good goalie thanks to his strong skill set and raw talent that he possesses.

Final Senators-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

At first glance, one team is trending downward while the other has picked up some winning momentum recently. Before deciding who to bet on, it is wise to take into consideration that it is hard not to trust the Senators at this point to take care of business against a scuffling Canadiens crew.

Final Senators-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Senators -1.5 (+128)