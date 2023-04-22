Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Boston Bruins will attempt to take a commanding 3-1 series lead back to Beantown as they face the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the first round. We are in Florida, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Bruins-Panthers Game 4 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bruins defeated the Panthers 4-2 in Game 3 in Sunrise. Now, they hope to win another game to give themselves a chance to clinch the first-round series in Game 5. The Bruins took advantage of a line change by the Panthers, and Dmitry Orlov flung a saucer pass to Taylor Hall, who flipped a wrist shot into the net for the first goal. Later in the second period, Charlie Coyle battled with Aleksander Barkov in front of the net before redirecting a shot into the net for a 2-0 lead.

The Bruins made more noise in the third when David Pastrnak sprung free on a breakaway pass from Orlov and blasted one past Alex Lyon to make it 3-0. Then, Nick Foligno came off the face-off from Hall and flung it past replacement goalie Sergei Bobrovsky for a fourth goal. The Panthers scored two goals but could not complete the comeback.

Linus Ullmark made 29 saves for the Bruins. Conversely, Alex Lyon struggled for the Panthers, allowing four goals and making 23 saves before Bobrovsky replaced him. The Bruins fired 35 shots and persevered despite winning only 39 percent of their faceoffs. Likewise, they went 0 for 4 on the powerplay. But the Bruins blocked 18 shots and killed two penalties.

Here are the Bruins-Panthers Game 4 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Bruins-Panthers Game 4 Odds

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+155)

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-188)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Bruins vs. Panthers Game 4

TV: TNT, SN1, TVAS and BSGFL

Stream: NHL

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

The Bruins did everything right in Game 3 and look to continue to build momentum in Game 4 against the Panthers. Ultimately, they scored and played tight defense to win Game 3.

Pastrnak has two goals in three games. Now, he hopes to continue to excel and lead his team to victory. Brad Marchand has two goals and an assist in three games. Ultimately, he is a key cognition in the engine for the Bruins. Orlov has four assists and was a big reason the Bruins prevailed in Game 3. Therefore, expect him to continue to play a pivotal role in Game 4. Hall has two goals and one assist and is feeling a rejuvenation in this series. Subsequently, he looks to keep scoring and amplify the pressure on the Panthers.

Ullmark has continued his excellent play from the regular season into the postseason. Significantly, he is 2-1 with a goals-against average of 2.69 with a save percentage of .912. Boston needs him at his best for the Bruins to wipe away any hope for the Panthers.

The Bruins will cover the spread if they can strike early and continue their success on 5-on-5. Then, they must play strong defense and not allow the Panthers to generate chances.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

The Panthers have continued their inconsistent play in the postseason. Moreover, they looked nothing like the team that went into Boston and stole a game. The Panthers need their offense to showcase what they can do.

Barkov still is searching for his first goal but has distributed two assists in this series. Ultimately, the Panthers need him to score. Matthew Tkachuk was the big player the Panthers added in the offseason. Now, they expect him to lead them here against Boston. Tkachuk has one goal and two assists in this series. Therefore, expect him to continue to make an impact all over the ice. Sam Reinhart has one goal and one assist in this series. Likewise, Sam Bennett also has one goal and one assist. The Panthers need these four to create some offense and take down a formidable defense.

Lyon is 1-2 with a goals-against average of 3.26 and a save percentage of .902 in this series. Significantly, there is a chance they may turn to Bobrovsky for Game 4. Florida has two options.

The Panthers will cover the spread if their offense can score early. Then, they must avoid taking penalties to give the Bruins too many chances.

Final Bruins-Panthers Game 4 Prediction & Pick

The Bruins looked amazing in Game 3. Thus, look for them to continue to roll as they built momentum from a strong Game 3 victory. The Bruins cover the spread with a win in Florida.

Final Bruins-Panthers Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+155)