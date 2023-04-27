The Boston Bruins fell in overtime to the Florida Panthers for the second time this series. They hit the road to Florida with a chance to close out the Panthers in game six. We continue our NHL odds series, with a Bruins-Panthers Game six prediction, pick, and how to watch.

It was a Linus Ullmark blunder that cost the Bruins in overtime. His failed clear led to the Matthew Tkachuk’s game-winning goal, and cost the Bruins a chance to win the series. They were behind all night though. They were down 1-0 in the first on Anthony Duclair’s first goal of the series. The Bruins scored on the power play in the second but gave the lead back to the Panthers before the period ended. Bergeron scored his first of the series on the power play in the third, but once again the Panthers took the lead. Sam Reinhart scored on the power play to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead before Taylor Hall tied it up four minutes later. Then overtime came, and Tkachuk ended it. Now the series heads back to Florida for game six, and the Bruins are hoping not to fall into the losing trap of President’s Trophy winners past.

Here are the Bruins-Panthers Game 4 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Bruins-Panthers Game 4 Odds

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+146)

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-176)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Bruins vs. Panthers Game 4

TV: TNT

Stream: NHL.PP, TNT App

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

After the game, there was a call to bench Linus Ullmark. Ullmark has been the best goalie in the NHL all year, but, arguably, his back up has been the second-best. Ullmark has had good games in the series though. He has three games with a save percentage over .930, and the Bruins have won all three of those games. Still, he has put out two awful performances. In game two he saved just 24 of 29 shots, good for a .828 save percentage, and in-game five it was a .840 save percentage. Ullmark had some of those starts in the regular season, but panic is beginning to set in for Boston.

The Bruins did a great job of getting shots off in game five. They shot 47 times on the night, which is the most of any game in the series. They settled for a lot of perimeter shots though, and many from just inside the blue line. Only 13 of their 47 shots were in the high-danger area, and that resulted in two of their three goals. They did not crash the net well or get in close. If they want to turn it around they will need to do that.

Taylor Hall has been amazing in the series. He now has eight points in the series, with five goals and three assists. The Bruins have needed him to step up and he has. David Pastrnak has not. He has just two points on the series on two goals and a minus-two rating on the series. The Bruins need to limit the mistakes in game six and get good goal tending and a goal from Pastrnak would be very helpful.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

The Panthers got a great game from Sergei Bobrovsky to get the win. He saved 44 of 47 shots on the night for a .936 save percentage and a victory. Still, the Panthers cannot rely on that game in and game out and have to lower the shots on goals from the opposition. The first two appearances from Sergei in this series were dreadful. He came in late in game three and allowed a goal on nine shots. Then he started game four and allowed five goals on just 30 shots. The goal-tending has been suspect for the Panthers, so asking for another performance like that seems far-fetched.

Matthew Tkachuk has been stellar in the playoffs. The trade for him is paying off as he has scored seven points, including three goals and the game-winner in game five. Carter Verhaeghe led the team in goals in the regular season but has only scored one in the playoffs. His shot totals have been held down, but he is still providing assists, with four of them. Aleksander Barkov is still waiting for his first goal of the series. He has yet to score in five games and has just three points.

For the Panthers to stay alive they need a few things. They need to limit the Bruins’ shots, get at least average goaltending play, and get one goal on the powerplay. If they can do that, they might be able to force a game seven.

Final Bruins-Panthers Game 6 Prediction & Pick

The Bruins have had two bad games and three good ones. A team that was so consistent in the regular season has lost a little of that. Regardless of who is in goal for Boston, they need to bring back some of the quality play they have had. The Bruins also turned over the puck too much in game five. If they can get back to playing their brand of quality hockey, the series ends in six.

Final Bruins-Panthers Game 6 Prediction & Pick: Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+146)