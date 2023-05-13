Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Vegas Golden Knights will attempt to advance to the Western Conference Finals as they face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Second-Round Series. We are in Alberta, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Golden Knights-Oilers Game 6 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Golden Knights defeated the Oilers 4-3 in a tight showdown in Game 5. Now, they have a chance to finish off the Oilers in Game 6 on the road and earn a date with the winner of the Dallas Stars-Seattle Kraken series.

Connor McDavid started things well when he came off a rebound and was at the right place at the right time to hit a powerplay goal to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead. However, Jack Eichel responded for the Knights and plucked a rebound into the net to tie the game. Zach Hyman replied and put a second-chance opportunity into the net for a powerplay goal.

But the Knights came out strong in the second period. First, Mark Stone came off a pass from Eichel and used a long reach to extend past Stuart Skinner’s pad and put one into the net to tie the game for a powerplay goal. Reilly Smith was next, as he got a shot that somehow deflected off McDavid’s body and right to his stick, where he used that momentum to fire one past Skinner. Next, Nicolas Hague blasted a slapshot one-timer into the net to make it 4-2. The Oilers got one back when mcDavid turned his body away from the defender and got his own rebound, and blasted one into the net for a powerplay goal. Unfortunately, the Oilers could not score anymore.

Here are the Golden Knights-Oilers Game 6 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Golden Knights-Oilers Game 6 Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-152)

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 6.5 (-142)

Under: 6.5 (+116)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game 6

TV: SportsNet, CBC and TVAS

Stream: NHL

Time: Time TBD

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

The Golden Knights won Game 5 because they were able to dominate the faceoff circle. Ultimately, they won 57 percent of the draws. It gave them more chances to possess the puck and gave them more opportunities to shoot.

The Golden Knights also went 2 for 7 on the powerplay. Significantly, they converted on their chances and were able to make Edmonton pay for any little mistakes they made in this tilt. But Stone has emerged in these playoffs, and this game was no different. Amazingly, his individual effort to score that goal in the second period showed what the Knights were missing throughout the season.

Jonathan Marchessault was an amazing contributor, with three assists. Therefore, he was all over the ice, making passes to the scorers. The Knights need him to maintain his amazing passing abilities to help set up the scorers. Additionally, Eichel must continue to play well, as he had a goal and an assist in Game 5. The Golden Knights had a lot of chances in this one and should continue to garner opportunities if they play off the puck and use their bodies to prevent the Oilers from stealing possession.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they can continue to convert on their chances. Moreover, they must continue to thrive in 5-on-5 situations.

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

The Oilers continue to struggle in even-strength situations. Now, they are in an elimination game, and they might fall if they cannot figure out how to score in this scenario. They excel on the powerplay, but relying on the extra-man attack is unsustainable.

Leon Draisaitl went missing in Game 5. Unfortunately, he was not part of the scoring. Draisaitl could not garner any chances on the powerplay or in even strength. Ultimately, the Oilers need him to show up in Game 6 and take charge to have a chance.

Where is Evander Kane? He also failed to score in Game 5 or contribute to much of anything. Also, Nugent-Hopkins needs to emerge as more of a force. He is slowly waking up, but the Oilers need more out of him. Unfortunately, McDavid is only one man and cannot do it all by himself. The Oilers need production out of the third and fourth lines.

The Oilers will cover the spread if Draisaitl, Kane, and Nugent-Hopkins can emerge. Then, the Oilers need Skinner to play better.

Final Golden Knights-Oilers Game 6 Prediction & Pick

This series has gone back and forth. Therefore, expect the tire to swing back as the Oilers come out strong and win this one to force Game 7.

Final Golden Knights-Oilers Game 6 Prediction & Pick: Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+126)