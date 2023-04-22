Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Edmonton Oilers will attempt to even the series as they face the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 of this first-round matchup. We’re in Los Angeles, sharing our NHL odds series, making an Oilers-Kings Game 4 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Kings defeated the Oilers 3-2 in overtime in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. Ultimately, they overcame a strong effort by the Oilers and outworked them on 5-on-5 to give themselves the edge. The Kings started the scoring when Alex Iafallo plucked a rebound off the goalie and into the net to give the Kings a 1-0 lead. Then, Connor McDavid emerged and capitalized off a pass from Evan Bouchard and connected with a powerplay goal. McDavid struck again on a powerplay when he fired a wrist shot toward the net to put Edmonton up 2-1. However, the Kings regained the upper hand when Viktor Arvidsson found Adrian Kempe on a pass, and he fired it into the net for a powerplay goal.

The game went into overtime, and the Kings managed to score the game-winner thanks to Trevor Moore. However, the Oilers protested the controversial goal as video replay showed that there was a high-sticking by Gabe Vilardi that should have resulted in a stoppage of play. But the linesmen reviewed it and announced they found no conclusive evidence, awarding the Kings the goal and the win.

Stuart Skinner made 28 saves while allowing three goals. Conversely, Joonas Korpisalo played well for the Kings, making 38 saves and allowing only two goals. The Oilers fired 40 shots but could not capitalize. Also, they did not score a single 5-on-5 goal. The Oilers went 2 for 4 on the powerplay, while the Kings went 2 for 5 on the extra-man attack. The Kings also won the hits and blocks categories, throwing 47 hits and blocking 23 shots.

Here are the Oilers-Kings Game 4 Odds NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Game 4 Odds: Oilers-Kings Game 4 Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+150)

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-180)

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How To Watch Oilers vs. Kings Game 4

TV: CBC, Sportsnet, TVAS

Stream: NHL

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

The Oilers have gone cold. Unfortunately, they cannot seem to score anymore on even strength. Both of their goals came on the powerplay, but they need to find ways to score on 5-on-5.

McDavid has two goals and one assist, with both coming in Game 3. However, he has been a non-factor in this series. The Kings have hit McDavid all over the ice, and it has ruined his flow. Therefore, he needs to find ways to recover from his early struggles. Leon Draisaitl has three goals and three assists in three games. Yet, he has also struggled on the offensive end on even strength. Zach Hyman also has yet to score a goal. Significantly, his playmaking abilities in front of the net have yet to result in anything. Ryan Nugent-Hopkings also has not scored a goal. Instead, he has two assists. Evander Kane has one goal and one assist. Yet, neither of these players is making much of an impact unless the Oilers are on the powerplay. Can they score on even strength?

Skinner is 1-1 with a goals-against average of 2.80 and a save percentage of .900. However, he must improve on his play to help the Oilers survive the Kings. The Oilers need to defend better and also not allow the Kings to have any chances.

The Oilers will cover the spread if they can score on 5-on-5. Then, they must take the crowd out of the game.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings have won both games in overtime, displaying amazing grit. Now, they look to build on that momentum and defeat the Oilers again to take the series back to Alberta with a 3-1 lead.

Kempe has three goals and one assist in this series. Meanwhile, Arvidsson has been a great passer, with three assists. Veteran Drew Doughty has one assist. Meanwhile, Anze Kopitar has one goal and four assists. These four must continue to play with grit, and keep the Oilers off their feet.

The Kings will cover the spread if they can continue to hit McDavid and force the Oilers off their game. Then, they must find a way to continue outplaying the Oilers.

Final Oilers-Kings Game 4 Prediction & Pick

The Oilers must figure out their issues on even strength. Ultimately, they are better than they have played. Expect the Oilers to bounce back and make a statement in Game 4.

Final Oilers-Kings Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+150)