After losing a heated battle against the United States on Saturday night, Team Canada has its backs against the wall. The Canadians need to get a win in regulation against Finland on Monday in order to assure itself of a spot in Thursday's championship game. Any other result and the Canadians will wait to find out their fate at the conclusion of USA-Sweden on Monday night.

Canada is clearly confident in its formula even after the loss. They are sticking with St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington in net for Monday's game, according to Elliott Friedman.

Binnington has had a little bit of a rocky stretch in his first two games protecting the Team Canada goal during group play. He allowed three goals on 26 shots in an overtime win against Sweden in the first game, but he came up big when his team needed him in the overtime. On Saturday night, he was solid for the most part but still allowed a pair of scores on 22 shots before the Americans tacked on an empty-netter at the end of the game.

Binnington will have a tough test in front of him on Monday against a Finland team that is playing with plenty of confidence coming off of an overtime win against Sweden. Finland can also qualify for the title game with a win in regulation against Canada, so they still have plenty of play for. If the game goes into overtime, Sweden will have a chance to advance with a regulation win on Monday night.

Binnington is just 15-19-4 with the Blues this season as St. Louis tries to battle back into the playoff picture. He is giving up just under three goals per season while saving just about 90% of shots that he faces. With Canada's high-powered offense, a solid performance may be all that Binnington needs to make it through Monday. If he wants to win the title, however, he will likely need a much better performance against the Americans in a potential rematch.