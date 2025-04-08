The NHL lost a legend on Monday as former goalie and broadcaster Greg Millen passed away at the age of 67. Millen spent 14 seasons in the NHL and he played for six different teams. When Millen's playing days ended, he continued to serve the game of hockey as he went into broadcasting. He primarily covered the Calgary Flames during his broadcasting career.

“The NHL is saddened by the passing of Greg Millen, a veteran of 14 NHL seasons as a goaltender and more than three decades as a broadcaster,” NHL PR shared. “Millen will be missed as a respected TV analyst on Hockey Night in Canada and with Sportsnet. Our thoughts are with his family, his broadcasting team and his many friends in the game.”

Greg Millen spent time playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Hartford Whalers, St. Louis Blues, Quebec Nordiques, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings. Many people from around the NHL are mourning the loss of Millen.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of Greg Millen,” Mike Luck, who worked with Millen, shared. “As a young goaltender I followed his career. As a broadcaster I was honored to get the opportunity to work with him. (Our first game was a Masters weekend!) A gem of a man, and great storyteller! RIP Millsy, you will be missed.”

Millen was a staple of the community and was always a joy for people to be around.

“Very sad to hear about passing of Sportsnet broadcaster Greg Millen passing away suddenly,” one fan said. “He often came in to the local Home Depot store hear in Peterborough and chatted hockey and life. What an awesome man, condolences to his family and broadcasting family as well.”

Many players were touched by Millen during their NHL career.

“Sad day learning of Greg Millen's passing,” Stanley Cup champion Chris Pronger wrote. “He was one of the first NHL players I got to interact with when I was in Peterborough. He was in between NHL jobs and wanted to get some shots. Generous with his time and talking about the game. Lost a great man today. RIP Millsy.”

Millen was also a hockey hero to many NHL fans. Some even turned out to be players.

“Greg Millen was my first hockey hero,” former NHL goalie Mike McKenna said. “He's the reason why I became a goaltender. One day Grandpa Bill took me to the St. Louis Arena for practice and took this picture. Years later we became friends. Thank you, Millsy. You gave me a reason to dream.”

Greg Millen will be missed.