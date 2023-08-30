Gabriel Cannon may have won 2 seasons of Claim to Fame. But he's not winning when it comes to his brother, Nick Cannon's children. Having 12 kids with different mothers, Gabriel confessed the struggle to keep up with his numerous nieces and nephews.

“I haven't met them, but did y'all see what happened with him? He messed up [naming] all his kids, so I'm not even gonna attempt,” Gabriel said in an interview, referring to Nick's interview slip-up where he forgot to mention daughter Onyx.

Thankfully, for Gabriel, he's just ‘uncle.' So having the same mistake as his brother Nick, is not a big deal.

Nick's kids come from various relationships. Most notably, he has 12-year old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, 11-month old with LaNisha Cole, 6-year old son Golden Sagon and 2-year old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and more.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

To keep track of all his brother's kids, Gabriel Cannon humorously admits using Notepad or Google, since “they're all on the internet.”

Despite this difficulty, Gabriel and Nick share the strongest bond.

When discussing his reality series, Gabriel noted, “Nick was kind of skeptical about it… I think he secretly went off and watched the first season because his mood switched about it… He kind of gave it his cosign.”

Gabriel Cannon also emphasized Nick Cannon's pride in his victory, saying, “I felt like a little kid, like I graduated.”

For Gabriel, as long as he's not in a game show for guessing all of Nick's children, he's in.