Nick Jonas' net worth in 2023 is $70 million. Jonas started with his brothers in a boy band and parlayed that into considerable wealth. The re-emergence of the Jonas Brothers will only help him see that wealth grow even more. Let's look at Nick Jonas' net worth in 2023.

Nick Jonas' net worth in 2023 (estimate): $70 million

From dominating the billboard charts as a teenager to returning with his brothers in 2019, Nick Jonas is a worldwide sensation. Nick Jonas' combined net worth with his wife, Priyanka Chopra in 2023 sits at about $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Nick Jonas burst onto the scene with his brothers, debuting as a member of the Jonas Brothers. The band has released several hit songs, such as Burnin' Up, Gotta Find You, Sucker, This Is Me, and Year 3000. After a break to pursue solo careers, the band has reunited to go on a worldwide tour.

Nick Jonas' early career

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 2005, Nick teamed up with brothers Joe and Kevin to record their first song, “Please Be Mine”. While working on their debut album, the brothers toured with Jesse McCartney, Kelly Clarkson, and the Click Five. The band also made appearances on the Disney Channel, paving the way for more work with the channel down the road.

The band released their first album, “It's About Time” in 2006 before signing with Hollywood Records. As they began to release more albums, the band's popularity continued to grow. Their second album, titled “The Jonas Brothers”, broke into the top five on the Billboard 200 in 2007. Their third album, “A Little Bit Longer”, was No. 1 on the charts for a short time, and the single “S.O.S”, became their first top twenty hit on the Billboard Hot 100. This single ended up selling over 1.5 million copies.

The fourth album, “Lines, Vines, and Trying Times”, also reached No.1 on the Billboards. This was their last album before announcing that they would be parting ways to pursue solo careers. You could argue that Nick's foray into solo work would prove to be the most successful of the brothers.

In 2008, Nick and his brothers began starring in their own Disney series “Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream”. They starred in a film for the first time in 2008 on Disney Channel's “Camp Rock”. They also came out with “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam”, which received slightly less acclaim than the first iteration.

Nick Jonas' solo career

Jonas continued to grow his musical career after the breakup of the Jonas Brothers. He would move into a director role on Demi Lovato‘s Neon Lights Tour in 2014. His second, self-titled studio album was released in 2014, debuting at number six on the Billboard 200. In his final year of solo work, Jonas released his third album, “Last Year Was Complicated”, selling 66,000 albums in the first week. Jonas then received the Hal David Starlight Award in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He also released some single collaborations with Tove Lo, Anne-Marie, and Mike Posner. He went on tour with Demi Lovato in 2016, co-headlining the Future Now Tour.

Nick Jonas on the big screen

Jonas also pursued a career in acting after his days of “Camp Rock” on the Disney Channel. Jonas most notably made guest appearances on the TV Show “Hawaii Five-O”, and starred in the drama series “Kingdom”. He also starred in the film series “Jumanji”.

Jonas also served as a coach on NBC's singing show “The Voice” in seasons 18 and 20, per Newsweek. Starring alongside industry icons, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. Jonas also attempted to start a show called “Dancing With Myself” on NBC, but it was canceled after one unsuccessful season.

Nick Jonas' personal life

Nick Jonas had been linked to fellow Disney stars Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, as well as singer Delta Goodrem and model Olivia Culpo.

He is now married to Priyanka Chopra, a successful Indian actress who has starred in “Quantico” and “Baywatch”. They currently live in a $20 million mansion in Encino, California.

Jonas has struggled with Type I Diabetes since he was thirteen, developing a foundation named Change for the Children, which partners with different charities to raise money and awareness for the disease.

The Jonas Brothers have dominated the charts for nearly two decades, whether as a group or in their solo endeavors. Nick Jonas has the potential to continue to build on his wealth in the years to come. Were you surprised by Nick Jonas' net worth?