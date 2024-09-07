If you just read the Philadelphia Eagles box score in the paper on Saturday morning, you should think the team had a pretty dominant win over the Green Bay Packers, as they never trailed by more than a score and really pulled away late in the game, riding a lengthy drive in the fourth quarter led by Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley to a 34-29 win.

And yet, in practice, fans who stayed up for the Friday night game likely don't have many fingernails left, as the Eagles looked downright bad over the first few drives of the game and made some even more curious decisions down the stretch before taking things over late.

Asked about the show start to the Eagles game and, in turn, their 2024 season, Nick Sirianni celebrated his new coordinators, Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio, for helping to work Philadelphia out of it, as the win was truly a team effort.

“That's a good defense, right? That's a good defense. I'm pleased with where we are and pleased with these coordinators, and it's, you know, the way you're pleased with somebody is not something that's the product on the field tonight, but it's because of the work we've put into it and all of the things that have gone into it,” Sirianni noted. “So Kellen and Vic are great, great, great coordinators and games don't always start the way you want them to, right? They get paid too, and man, that's a good football team.”

Interesting stuff, right? Well, wait, Sirianni had even more to say on the subject, including how the trio will work together to get even better heading into the future.

Nick Sirianni believes the Eagles can get even better

Continuing his conversation with reporters in Brazil, Sirianni continued to celebrate Fangio and his new defense as they helped to keep the Eagles in the game after an ugly start.

“But I really start the slow start, the slow start was offensively. Defensively, we played out a**es off. To play as bad as we did offensively and to be down six nothing to start the game is pretty awesome, and hat's off to the defense,” Sirianni told reporters. “And don't get me wrong, we have things to clean up on both sides of the football, but we could have been down two scores right away; the defense did a really good job of playing really good red zone defense. But I love these coordinators, and I'm really pleased with where they are, I think they're both home run hits and excited to continue to move on. We'll have some tough conversations about what went right and what went wrong, but I'm pleased with both of them.”

If the Eagles had a less effective defensive coordinator – like, for example, the back half of last season – who knows if they would have been able to overcome an ugly opening to the game spurned on by some tough turf conditions. Fortunately, Fangio's unit looked darn impressive, and Moore called just enough A+ plays at the right time to keep Philly in the fight before they ultimately pulled ahead. If the team can correct a few issues, the sky is the limit on Philadelphia's potential in 2024.