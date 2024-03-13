While actor Drake Bell has faced his share of legal issues and accusations of abuse in recent years, he is revealing how fell victim to predatory behavior in his own youth. The allegations in question center on a disgraced dialogue coach Bell worked with during his early days on Nickelodeon, which the network has broken its silence on.
Bell speaks about the alleged abuse he suffered at the hands of former dialogue coach Brian Peck during his time on Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show in the new docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. It is the first time Bell has spoken publicly about the alleged abuse he suffered, as Peck had been accused anonymously in 2004, prompting the network to claim it did not know about any of Peck's alleged abuse at the time, according to Deadline.
“Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct,” Nickelodeon said in a public statement. The network added that it was “dismayed and saddened” to learn it was Bell who was the anonymous accuser from 2004 and commended “the strength required to come forward.”
Brian Peck, who shares no relation to Bell's Drake and Josh co-star Josh Peck, served as a dialogue coach at Nickelodeon during the early 2000s working with young actors across multiple shows.
Bell said the abuse began when he was 15-years-old when Peck, who served as Bell's dialogue coach and, later, manager, began the alleged sexual abuse one morning after the actor spent the night at Peck's home.
“I was sleeping on the couch where I would usually sleep. I woke up to him — I opened my eyes, I woke up and he was sexually assaulting me,” Bell said in the docuseries. He continued, saying it only escalated from there with Peck able “to convince my mom and everyone around” that Bell needed to spend time with Peck to prepare for auditions.
“I was just trapped. I had no way out,” Bell said.
Peck would eventually be arrested and charged with 2004, ultimately serving 16 months in prison and had to register as a sex offender.