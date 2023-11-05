Nicolas Cage speaks on the frustration over many of his roles becoming memes and the way he made him feel about his career.

Nicolas Cage's career is littered with performances that have become the subject of endless memes and gifs in the internet age, something that doesn't seem to sit all that well with the actor who has graced screens since 1981.

Cage spoke at length about his life and career with The Guardian, touching on the advice given from his peers to all the very public personal issues including Cage's exorbitant spending and bankruptcy. He admitted one of the more frustrating parts of it all, though, was the “meme-ification” of his career. Cage said a big reason he found it frustrating was it made it seem like his meltdowns or eccentric moments were the only things audiences took away from his films without understanding the context or build-up that may have led to those moments.

“I didn’t understand how to process what was happening,” Cage told The Guardian. “I got into acting because I was moved by film performance more than any other art form. I didn’t get into movies to become a meme.”

Cage went on to say he has since become “friends with it” and goes on to compare it to his character in the upcoming A24 film, Dream Scenario, as a teacher who also finds himself thrust into instant fame under ridiculous circumstances.

His acceptance of his career's “meme-ification” can be seen in some of his more recent films, most notably The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent where he played two fictional versions of himself. The first, “Nick,” is the real world version who finds himself at a career-crossroad while the other, “Nicky,” is an imaginary version of Cage who is over-the-top and feels like he was ripped from one of Cage's many memed scenes.

The actor's frustration, though, can be understandable considering the 40+ year career he has had. All the memes and gifs born of his roles can sometimes eclipse the acclaimed work he has done in that time, from Adaptation to his Oscar-winning turn in Leaving Las Vegas.