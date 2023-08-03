It's safe to say that Nicolas Cage is one of the best action stars of all time. He has starred in several blockbuster films, including Face/Off, Next, The Rock, Leaving Las Vegas, Ghost Rider, and many more. Cage is also an Oscar Award winner.

With Cage's success in the big screens, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Nicolas Cage's $6 million former mansion in Spanish Hills, a neighborhood in Las Vegas.

2006 was a busy year for Cage, as he starred in a trifecta of films such as World Center, The Ant Bully, and The Wicker Man. But given these are lucrative movie roles, Cage decided to splurge on a Spanish Hills home in Las Vegas. The property purchase cost the Face/Off star $8.5 million.

Unfortunately, the Oscar Award winner was forced to give up his home due to foreclosure. In the midst of a financial crisis, the Las Vegas property was eventually sold for only $4.9 million.

Fast forward to 2020, the mansion made a return to the real estate market. Although now recovered financially, Cage did return to check out his former home. However, it was another couple who picked up the home for $6 million.

Here are some photos of Nicolas Cage's $6 million former mansion in Spanish Hills.

Photos courtesy of: Las Vegas Review Journal

Originally constructed in 2003, the property sits on 0.36 acres of land. The mansion itself encompasses 14,306 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Some of the mansion's interior features include an elevator, an office, a home theater, a game room, a stand-out living room, a basement, and a spacious master bed suite with a walk-in closet, sauna, and a luxurious bath. Furthermore, there's also a massive garage that can house several vehicles. In addition to the amenities, the mansion also allows the new homeowner to enjoy breathtaking views of Las Vegas.

Although most of the main features are inside the mansion, there are still some things to like about the exterior. The backyard includes some walkways and landscaped gardens, which should allow the homeowner to do some gardening.

Cage is a highly successful actor. Although he once suffered a financial crisis that saw him lose some of his properties, including this one, Cage has pretty much bounced back, given that he can still demand huge paychecks for every movie. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Cage has a net worth of around $25 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Nicolas Cage's $6 million former mansion in Spanish Hills.