Nicolas Cage will return to playing an international arms dealer in the sequel to Lord of War which will start filming in 2024.

Nicolas Cage is set to reprise his role in 2005's Lord of War in the upcoming sequel, Lords of War, Variety exclusively reported.

Karim Debbagh's Kasbah Films will produce the film, and the producer is currently looking for locations across Morocco.

During the Marrakech Film Festival, Debbagh spoke to the magazine about the sequel, which he said is expected to film in March 2024.

“We’re trying to cover four or five African countries, such as Libya, Egypt, Senegal and Mali and several countries in the Middle East, and we’ve almost found everything in Morocco,” the producer told the magazine.

“Casablanca itself is so diverse that you find areas that look like Senegal and others that are very luxurious like a California neighborhood, and if you’re looking for places that look similar to Libya, Yémen or Syria, you can find them in and around Marrakech,” Debbagh said.

He added that the sequel will also gain local tax rebate incentives, which was increased to 30% in 2022. The current program doesn't cap the rebate to €1.8 million per movie unlike before. Now, it has an annual cap of €10 million in rebates for all foreign films lensed in Morocco.

“This new system means that it’s ‘first come, first served,'” Debbagh stated.

“Lords of War, for instance, will spend about €7 million of eligible expenses in Morocco, and will get a rebate of roughly €2 million — which means there will be only €8 million left for all other international productions shooting in the country,” he added.

Lord of War was one of Nicolas Cage's last highly rated film before he started making what he calls “crummy” films. The movie follows Yuri Orlov (Cage) as he begins illegally trading arms and eventually becomes the most notorious arms dealer in the world.

Cage starred against Ethan Hawke as Jack Valentine, an Interpol agent bent on taking Yuri down. Also in the movie are Jared Leto, who played Vitaly, Yuri's younger brother and business partner, and Bridget Moynahan as Ava, Yuri's supermodel wife.